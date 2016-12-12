Ducks power past Senators

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks converted their advantage in energy into one of their most one-sided victories of the season.

Corey Perry, Antoine Vermette and Sami Vatanen each scored a power-play goal to lead the Ducks' 5-1 rout of the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at the Honda Center.

Nick Ritchie and Joseph Cramarossa added goals for the Ducks (15-9-5), who received 21 saves from John Gibson while earning their third consecutive victory and sixth in eight games.

"We came out energized and ready to play," Perry said. "Everyone here knew what was at stake. It was our last game before we go out on the road for a tough stretch."

Starting Tuesday, Anaheim will play six road games in a 10-day span. That schedule motivated coach Randy Carlyle to give his players Saturday off, a decision that proved beneficial Sunday.

"We took yesterday as a maintenance day, and it provided us with energy today," Carlyle said. "We have to be ready with our best early. When we're effective, we're usually able to get our skating going and get out forechecking going. Then we can build on it for the rest of the game."

Ryan Dzingel scored the only goal for the Senators (16-11-2), who have lost five of their last seven.

"It was a no-show all around," Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said of his players, who also allowed three power-play goals Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

"We played a hard game yesterday," Boucher said. "We didn't give much to the opponent and we played a physical game, Today, we didn't play a physical game at all. They out-competed us. They outmuscled us on the boards. They were first on the puck. They had more of a shooting mentality than we did."

The Ducks built a 3-1 advantage in the first period. Cramarossa used his second goal to open the scoring 2:58 into the game. After goalie Mike Condon stopped Josh Manson's shot from the right point with his right leg pad, Cramarossa swept the puck inside the left post.

Nearly five minutes later, Dzingel tied the score on a power play. Former Duck Bobby Ryan passed from the left corner to Dzingel, who scored his seventh goal by dragging a shot from the bottom of the right circle at 7:53.

But what Dzingel gave, Dzingel essentially took away later in the period, as Anaheim scored two power-play goals with Dzingel in the penalty box.

Perry gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead. Cam Fowler's slap shot from inside the blue line deflected off Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf to Perry, who swept the puck past Condon for his second goal in three games and his sixth of the season.

Then, with 47 seconds left in the first period, Vermette followed suit with his sixth. Vermette's pass from the left corner hit the inside of Senators defenseman Cody Ceci's left leg and ricocheted into the net.

"We were ready from the start with our power play," Perry said. "We moved the puck pretty well, got some traffic and got some rebound goals. That's what you have to do on the power play."

Condon made 10 saves in the period before being replaced by Andrew Hammond, who stopped 17 shots in just his third appearance this season for Ottawa.

"It just seemed like we were a step behind all game," Hammond said. "We really couldn't get anything sustained. They did a good job in their end of getting rid of second and third chances, and letting the goalie see the puck. We've got to find a way to get in there and take away his eyes."

Ritchie extended the lead to 4-1 by beating Hammond on a 3-on-1 breakaway at 10:29 of the second period. An open Ritchie received Vermette's pass and converted a wrist shot for his seventh goal.

Vatanen scored Anaheim's third power-play goal at 7:59 of the third period, when he flipped a wrist shot under the crossbar for his second of the season.

NOTES: Ottawa G Craig Anderson needs 15 games to reach 500 for his career. ... The Senators scratched Anderson, D Mark Borowiecki and RW Buddy Robinson. ... Senators D Erik Karlsson had three goals and five assists in his previous four games. ... Anaheim scratched RW Jared Boll and D Korbinian Holzer. ... Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano played in his 733rd consecutive game. If Cogliano plays in the next five, he will pass Jay Bouwmeester move into fifth place on the NHL's career list of successive games.