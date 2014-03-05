Preview: Senators at Flames

The Ottawa Senators continue their four-game Canadian road trip as they visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Ottawa began its trek Sunday with a 4-2 triumph over Vancouver in the Heritage Classic at BC Place, scoring four unanswered goals after falling behind by two. The Senators got off to a good start in Edmonton two days later as captain Jason Spezza opened the scoring, but Ales Hemsky tallied twice and Jordan Eberle added much-needed insurance as the Oilers handed Ottawa its third loss in four contests.

Calgary returns home for two contests after splitting a pair on the road. Two days after edging Edmonton in overtime, the Flames dropped a 3-2 decision in Minnesota on Monday despite the first goal from Mike Cammalleri since Jan. 6. The veteran, who halted a nine-game drought, may have played his last game for Calgary as he may be dealt prior to Wednesday’s trade deadline.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, RSN East (Ottawa), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (27-24-11): Erik Karlsson scored his 17th goal in Tuesday’s loss, leaving him two shy of his career high - and the franchise mark for a defenseman - set in his Norris Trophy-winning season of 2011-12. The 23-year-old Swede leads all NHL blue-liners in both tallies and points (57) while also topping Ottawa in the latter category. Karlsson has collected four goals and two assists over his last six games.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (23-31-7): Captain Mark Giordano scored his 10th goal of the season Monday, marking the second time in his career he has reached double digits. The defenseman netted 11 tallies in 82 games during the 2009-10 season. Finnish goaltender Joni Ortio is expected to make his second start after a 22-save performance in a loss to Los Angeles in his NHL debut on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. The Senators trail Columbus by four points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

2. Calgary has failed to score more than two goals in five of its last six games.

3. The teams conclude their two-game season series on March 30 in Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Flames 1