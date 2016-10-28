Preview: Senators at Flames

The Ottawa Senators received their best goaltending performance in their last outing, but will see a change in the crease for Friday's game against the host Calgary Flames. General manager Pierre Dorion announced on Thursday that the 35-year-old Craig Anderson (4-1-0, 2.94 goals against average) has been given an indefinite leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.

"While we are uncertain of how long Craig may be away, he will continue to have our support for as much time as is needed," Dorion said in a statement. "We will respect his privacy and will have no further comment at this time." Ottawa recalled fellow goaltender Chris Driedger from Binghamton on the American Hockey League to back up 28-year-old Andrew Hammond, who will get the start in the second contest of the team's three-game road trip through Western Canada. Calgary dropped five of its first six before Brian Elliott stepped up his play with back-to-back strong outings versus Chicago and his former team in St. Louis on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (4-2-0): Second-year forward Ryan Dzingel recorded his first career two-goal performance in a 3-0 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday. "I told you before I was going to have a lot of fun. Those two guys (linemates Derick Brassard and Bobby Ryan) are unbelievable players and great people,” Dzingel told the Ottawa Citizen. "You saw the two plays they made. It was definitely a lot of fun." Ryan didn't have much fun in practice on Thursday, as he took a shot to the leg during a power-play drill. He is expected to play versus Calgary.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (3-4-1): Calgary's flickering power play was just 1-for-25 in the first six games before going 3-for-8 over its last two. Johnny Gaudreau set up defenseman Dennis Wideman's first-period tally with the man advantage to open the scoring before sealing the win with his second goal of the season late in the third. Gaudreau recorded his first multi-point performance of the campaign in that contest and collected two goals and an assist in his last encounter against Ottawa.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary C Sam Bennett has two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak after being held off the scoresheet in his initial five contests.

2. Ottawa is just 1-for-15 on the power play.

3. Flames RW Troy Brouwer has one goal and three assists on his four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Senators 2