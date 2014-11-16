Young Flames come through in win over Senators

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames are putting their kids in key roles.

The youngsters, time and time again, are proving they can handle the pressure.

In fact, a couple of rookie centers -- Markus Granlund and Josh Jooris -- provided big goals for the injury-riddled Flames in the third period of Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the visiting Ottawa Senators at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“I think it just shows the amount of character we have as a team in the dressing room, with how many injuries we’ve had and the team just keeps finding ways to win hockey games,” said Flames right-winger Paul Byron. “Every time we come into the second (intermission), we know we have a chance to win every night. We just have to go out and score a goal to win, and defensively we can lock it down.”

For fans of the rebuilding Flames, what’s most encouraging is who is scoring the goals and who is helping to lock it down defensively.

Byron and Lance Bouma also found the back of the net Saturday for the Flames (11-6-2), who are missing five forwards due to injuries but have won back-to-back contests to open a five-game homestand.

Clarke MacArthur and Bobby Ryan each scored for the Senators (8-5-4).

The Flames and Senators were tied at one apiece after 40 minutes. That’s usually a recipe for the rookies to be stapled to the bench, but that’s not the current case in Calgary.

“In our dressing room, once you play one game, you’re not a rookie anymore,” said Calgary’s head coach, Bob Hartley. “You’re a Calgary Flame.”

And, apparently, a big part of the Calgary Flames.

Not long after being freed from the penalty box early in the third period of Saturday’s meeting, Bouma swiped a puck in the neutral zone, then spun away from a defender and found Granlund cruising into the slot, with the 21-year-old from Finland roofing a backhander for the go-ahead goal at the 2:29 mark of the final frame.

Just three minutes later, with the Flames on the power play and Senators starter Craig Anderson caught in bad position after a failed attempt to stop a dump-in behind his net, Flames left-winger Curtis Glencross fired a quick pass to the 24-year-old Jooris, who banged a one-timer into the open cage.

“That was a great heads-up play by (Glencross),” Jooris said. “It was obviously off a broken play off the rim there. I saw him with his head up. It looked like he knew where it was going before. I was expecting it. I just did my best to bear down on it, and it was just a great play by him.”

Ryan would keep the Senators close with a wraparound goal at 7:51, but the Flames would take advantage of another mistake by Anderson to add a valuable insurance marker. Granlund arrived first on the forecheck and pressured the goalie into coughing up the puck, and Bouma capitalized with a backhand shot from the slot.

It would be easy for the Senators to pin Saturday’s loss on their netminder, but head coach Paul MacLean instead credited the Flames for their tireless forecheck.

“They put some pressure on him, and that ended up being the difference,” MacLean said. “Usually, he’s pretty dependable, and they got up the ice and put some pressure on him. We needed some people to get back and help him a little bit sooner.”

MacArthur had the lone tally in the first period, with his long shot deflecting off the stick of defenseman Deryk Engelland and fooling Flames goalie Karri Ramo, while Byron capitalized on a second-period breakaway after a great pass by linemate Sven Baertschi.

Ramo finished with 23 saves, while Anderson made 21 stops.

Next up for the Flames is Tuesday’s home date with the Anaheim Ducks. The Senators, meanwhile, are headed back to Ottawa after a three-game road-trip. After a 1-1-1 jaunt through western Canada, they’ll have some time to rest before Thursday’s visit from the Nashville Predators.

“We’ve come out west here and gone home empty in the past,” MacLean said. “To come out here and gain three out of six points, we can go home and say it was a better trip than we’ve had in the past. Still, tonight, the game was certainly a winnable game in the third period when it’s tied up. We just didn’t do enough to get the thing going our way, and that’s a little bit disappointing.”

NOTES: Flames D Mark Giordano needed stitches near his left eye after being high-sticked in the first period. Meanwhile, Flames RW David Jones suffered an upper-body injury and did not finish the game. ... The Calgary Sun reported Saturday that the Flames are ready to offer a contract extension to head coach Bob Hartley, who is in the final year of his current deal. Hartley didn’t have much to say about the negotiations, telling reporters after the morning skate that “it’s business as usual” for him. ... Senators D Marc Methot (back/hip) is traveling with the team, but he’s not expected to return to the lineup until December. The 29-year-old Methot has yet to appear in a game this season. ... The Flames’ injured list includes C Mikael Backlund (abdomen), C Joe Colborne (upper-body), LW Michael Ferland (concussion), RW Mason Raymond (shoulder) and C Matt Stajan (knee). ... Flames RW Paul Byron, who was raised in Ottawa, appeared in his 100th NHL game Saturday.