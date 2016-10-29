Flames rally against Sens' No. 3 goalie

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames took advantage of the goaltending woes of the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Trailing 2-1 after the first period, the Flames rallied to score four goals on 15 shots on rookie Ottawa goalie Chris Driedger en route to a 5-2 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"Everybody knows right now we've got some adversity," said Ottawa coach Guy Boucher, who was forced to put Driedger in net to start the second period after starting goalie Andrew Hammond went down with a lower-body injury. "Our No. 1 goalie is out and our backup is out. I know the kid (Driedger) probably didn't expect to play and he comes in and I'm sure it was tough, but it'll benefit him in the future."

A day after the Senators granted netminder Craig Anderson an indefinite leave of absence on Thursday to deal with a personal matter at home, Hammond started in net for Ottawa on Friday and stopped three of four shots before his injury.

Driedger, who was recalled from the AHL's Binghamton Senators on Thursday, was between the pipes to start the second.

"I found out he was not feeling great, so I just went in there," said Driedger, who hadn't given up a goal in 55 previous minutes of NHL action over the past two seasons. "Things didn't go as planned but you just put that behind you and move forward. I think there was definitely a little bit of nerves early, but I started feeling better throughout the game -- a couple tough bounces and a tough game to stay in, not a lot of shots, but there's no excuses."

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton had two goals and an assist to lead the Flames (4-4-1) to their third straight win.

"It adds confidence," said Hamilton of scoring his first two goals of the season. "I don't think it changes the way you play, but for me, I have to get pucks on net. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. You just have to keep shooting."

Centers Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan and right winger Michael Frolik also scored for the Flames, while goaltender Brian Elliott made 31 saves to win his third straight game after losing three in a row to start the season.

Former Senators left winger Alex Chiasson, who Calgary acquired from Ottawa in exchange for defenseman Patrick Sieloff on June 27, had two assists for the Flames.

"It was definitely nice to get a couple points for our team," said Chiasson. "A big win. It's also nice mainly to beat my old team. That's really what matters."

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau also set up a pair of goals.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson and center Kyle Turris scored for the Senators (4-3-0).

"The greatest majority of the game you can't fault our players," said Boucher. "It seemed that every time they got that one chance that they scored."

Leading 3-2 after two periods, the Flames added a pair of insurance markers by Monahan and Frolik in the third. Monahan one-timed a pass from Gaudreau past Driedger at 9:33 before Frolik converted a feed from center Mikael Backlund at 12:19.

Hamilton opened the scoring for the Flames at 5:24 of the first period when he fired a point shot through traffic that beat Hammond, who was screened by center Sean Monahan on the play.

The Senators then answered back with a pair of power-play goals by Karlsson at 11:31 and Turris at 14:51. Both goals were shots from the point through traffic past Elliott.

Bennett scored his third goal in as many games at 1:25 of the second period when he took a nice behind-the-back pass from left winger Alex Chiasson and jammed a shot past Driedger.

Hamilton then fired a shot from a bad angle past Driedger at 10:26 of the middle frame to put the Flames up 3-2.

"I don't think that Driedgs did anything wrong when he came in," said Karlsson. "He gave us a chance. They just scored on the chances that they had. That's the way it's going to be sometimes."

NOTES: The Senators recalled G Chris Driedger from the AHL's Binghamton Senators on Thursday. Driedger, Ottawa's third-round pick (76th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, starred for the WHL's Calgary Hitmen for three seasons from 2011-12 to 2013-14. ... Flames D Jyrki Jokipakka was inserted back into the Calgary lineup, while D Nicklas Grossmann, D Brett Kulak and C Freddie Hamilton sat out as healthy scratches. ... Senators D Thomas Chabot was a healthy scratch for the sixth time in seven games. ... Now an associate coach for the Flames, Dave Cameron spent the previous five seasons behind the bench with the Senators, first as an assistant and then as head coach. He was fired at the end of last season and replaced by Guy Boucher.