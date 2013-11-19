Preview: Senators at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers started their turnaround with a decisive road victory against the Ottawa Senators last week. The Flyers seek to extend their point streak to five games on Tuesday when they host the Senators. After posting a 5-0 win in Canada’s capital on Nov. 12, Philadelphia continued its three-game road trip with a 2-1 victory over Keystone State-rival Pittsburgh on Wednesday before settling for a 3-2 shootout loss to Winnipeg two days later.

The Senators’ setback last week snapped their season-high three-game winning streak - and they didn’t look too good in their last outing. Erik Karlsson’s late power-play tally in the third period was all that prevented Ottawa from suffering its second shutout in three games. The defenseman’s tally, however, was just the Senators’ second in 21 man-advantage opportunities.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSNE, TVA (Ottawa), CSP (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (8-8-4): A punchless penalty kill has reared its ugly head for Ottawa, which has yielded five power-play goals in the last three games. Philadelphia scored twice with the man advantage and Columbus added three more in Sunday’s 4-1 victory. Coach Paul MacLean refused to name a starter in net for Tuesday’s game - Craig Anderson has struggled since returning from a neck injury while Robin Lehner is a week removed from being named the NHL’s First Star after winning three straight games.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (7-10-2): Jakub Voracek has enjoyed playing the Senators, scoring twice last week and collecting six goals and four assists in 11 meetings overall. The 24-year-old Czech extended his point streak to four games by notching an assist against both the Penguins and Jets. Steve Mason, who stopped all 24 shots versus Ottawa last week, is 2-0-2 in his last four starts - and has allowed two goals or fewer in each of them.

OVERTIME

1. After starting the month by going 1-for-21 on the power play, Philadelphia is 4-for-8 with the man advantage in the last three games.

2. Tuesday’s tilt is the first of two back-to-back sets for Ottawa this week. The Senators, who host Minnesota on Wednesday, will face Detroit on Saturday and Carolina the following day.

3. Despite netting 13 goals in their last four games, the Flyers remain the lowest-scoring team in the league with 35 tallies.

PREDICTION: Flyers 2, Senators 1