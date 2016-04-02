Preview: Senators at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have won two in a row and enjoyed a spirited 12-3-2 run to improve their postseason standing. After knocking out some league heavyweights, the Flyers look to lower the boom on a team already eliminated from playoff contention when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Mason will make his eight straight start and 13th in 14 outings on the heels of turning aside 29 shots in a 2-1 shootout victory over NHL-best Washington on Wednesday. “Our backbone, our anchor right now is Mase,” rookie defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere told Philly.com of Mason, who posted an 8-2-2 mark with a 1.88 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in March. “I mean, he’s our team MVP. ... He’s been spectacular. He’s stolen us a lot of games.” Philadelphia is even in points with Detroit for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, although the Flyers have two games in hand. Ottawa had been eliminated from that discussion earlier in the week, but has enjoyed the role of a spoiler by winning each of its last two contests.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, RDS, TSN5, WPCW (Ottawa), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE SENATORS (36-33-9): Captain Erik Karlsson scored and set up a goal in Ottawa’s 3-2 win over Minnesota on Thursday to extend his point total to a career high-tying 78 (15 goals, 63 assists). The two-time Norris Trophy recipient has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last 10 outings and set up a tally in the Senators’ 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Nov. 21. Craig Anderson turned aside all 36 shots he faced in that contest and reached the 30-win plateau for the third time in his career by making 23 saves versus the Wild.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (38-25-13): Coach Dave Hakstol has liked the progress he’s seen from Jakub Voracek, who has recorded two assists in seven contests since missing the previous nine with a foot injury. “He’s not all the way there, but he’s taken a big step back to where he wants to be,” Hakstol told Philly.com. Captain Claude Giroux has taken an even larger step forward to continue his strong season, scoring four goals and setting up two others in his last six games.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia C Sean Couturier has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 13 games and had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Dec. 1.

2. Senators RW Mark Stone is expected to miss the contest as he deals with the effects of an upper-body injury suffered following a hit from Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien on Wednesday.

3. Veteran G Ray Emery signed a contract on Friday for the rest of the regular season with the Flyers.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Flyers 2