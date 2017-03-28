Preview: Senators at Flyers

The Ottawa Senators insist they are looking ahead to the opening stop on their four-game road trip as opposed to staring at what they left behind in the rear-view mirror. With three setbacks to Atlantic Division-leading Montreal dotting a stretch that includes five losses in their last seven (2-3-2), the Senators look to continue their march toward the postseason on Tuesday when they play the rubber match of the season series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"We've played some good hockey lately and some not-so-good hockey, so consistency is still a huge part," forward Zack Smith told the Ottawa Citizen. "Eight games is still a lot of games and lot can happen in those eight games. If we can find some consistency, and some rhythm, which I know we will, then we'll be ready for the playoffs." While the Senators are within three points of the top spot in the Atlantic, Philadelphia enters its three-game homestand by clinging to faint postseason hopes, as it resides six points behind Boston for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining on its schedule. "We just control what's in our control right now -- and that's winning games," defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere told Philly.com after scoring and setting up a goal and recording a plus-3 rating in a 6-2 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS2, TSN5 (Ottawa), TCN Philadelphia, NHL.TV

ABOUT THE SENATORS (41-25-8): Mike Hoffman set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal in Saturday's 3-1 setback to Montreal to extend his point streak to six games (one goal, six assists) while increasing his point total to 16 (three goals, 13 assists) in his last 15 contests. Fellow forward Kyle Turris (team-leading 25 goals) has shown flashes of breaking out of a slump with two goals in last Tuesday's 3-2 win over Boston, and the 27-year-old has made his presence felt versus Philadelphia by scoring in a 3-2 shootout win over Philadelphia on Nov. 15 and notching two assists in a 3-2 overtime loss on Dec. 1. Captain Erik Karlsson (team-leading 53 assists, 67 points) has collected 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in his last 22 games and netted the lone goal in the shootout against the Flyers in November.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (35-32-8): Captain Claude Giroux had two of his team-leading 41 assists versus the Penguins to increase his point total to 10 (two goals, eight assists) in the past 11 games. The 29-year-old Ontario native, who will play in his 650th NHL contest on Tuesday, enjoyed quite the homecoming when he last faced Ottawa. Giroux capped a two-goal performance by scoring 40 seconds into overtime, providing the "icing on the cake" in his words for a weekend that also featured his engagement to girlfriend Ryanne.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia RW Wayne Simmonds has just two of his team-leading 29 goals in 13 contests this month.

2. Ottawa G Craig Anderson was named as the team's nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is presented to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

3. Flyers C Jordan Weal has four goals and two assists in his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Flyers 2