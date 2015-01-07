Simmonds nets winner as Flyers defeat Senators in shootout

PHILADELPHIA -- Wayne Simmonds should be used in shootouts more often.

Simmonds scored the tying goal in regulation and the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

It was Simmonds’ first shutout attempt of the season and he gave the Flyers their first shootout win since Dec. 30, 2013, snapping a streak of 10 straight losses.

“It feels pretty good, but without (goaltender) Steve Mason, we didn’t even get a chance to win that game,” Simmonds said. “He played unbelievable for us and he gave us a shot.”

Mason made 41 saves for the Flyers (15-18-7).

Left winger Mike Hoffman had the lone goal for Ottawa (16-15-8).

“The first two periods were great road periods for us, real solid, didn’t give up a whole lot,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said. “We were very happy with the way things were going through the first two. A tough building, good team on the road. I thought we had a real good third, but just came up short.”

The Flyers won in their return to Philly after a 3-4-1 road trip that began with three straight wins before things went downhill.

Senators center Mika Zibanejad beat Mason stickside to start the shootout, and Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek shot one through goalie Craig Anderson’s legs.

But Mason stoned right winger Bobby Ryan, center Kyle Turris, Hoffman and defenseman Erik Karlsson. Flyers center Claude Giroux missed the net, center Sean Couturier hit the post and center Brayden Schenn shot one into Anderson’s blocker.

But Simmonds made a nifty forehand-backhand-forehand move to win it.

“I almost forgot how it feels,” Voracek said of winning a shootout. “A couple huge stops by Mase in the shootout and a huge one from Simmer. It’s a good feeling. We got two points after five games and we got to keep it rolling.”

Mason made two excellent saves in overtime, including a glove stop on a point-blank, one-timer by Turris in the final minute.

Simmonds scored his ninth power-play goal of the season to tie it at 1-1 with 11:01 left in regulation. Giroux set up the goal with a pass from the point. Simmonds, standing to the right of the net, took the pass, turned around and beat Anderson for his team-high 16th goal.

“We have a lot of work to do the second half of the season,” Simmonds said. “We kind of put ourselves behind the ball. It’s nice to get that first win when we get home and we just have to keep rolling from here.”

After a scoreless two periods, the Senators scored first.

Defenseman Jared Cowan picked up a loose puck after a turnover by Voracek and dropped the puck to Hoffman, who made a nifty move around defenseman Mark Streit and slipped a shot between Mason’s legs.

It appeared Senators right winger Erik Condra was offside on the play, but there was no call. Fans booed loudly after seeing the replay on the video screen.

“It’s better than nothing, one (point) to start the road trip,” Hoffman said.

NOTES: The Flyers were back at home for the first time in 19 days. They’ll play 10 of their next 13 games at the Wells Fargo Center. ... Flyers captain Claude Giroux returned after missing one game because of a leg laceration. ... Flyers D Luke Schenn, D Carlo Colaiacovo and C Zac Rinaldo were healthy scratches. ... Senators C Curtis Lazar and D Marc Methot were scratched. Lazar’s flight from Toronto was delayed, but he’s expected to be with the team in Colorado. ... Senators G Craig Anderson made his fifth start in six games. ... The teams played for the first time since Dec. 9, 2013. ... Senators RW Bobby Ryan grew up in Cherry Hill, N.J.