Sizzling Senators beat Flyers, clinch playoff spot

PHILADELPHIA -- “Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, give up. Never give up. Never give up. Never give up.”

The famous words of Britain Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1941, spoken to a group of students at Harrow School where he himself had attended, echo rather loudly many years later. Just ask the Ottawa Senators.

As of Feb. 10, Ottawa was one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, 14 points back in the playoff race. Since then, the Senators went 23-4-4 to secure their place in the playoffs on the final day of the season, defeating Philadelphia 3-1 Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa right winger Mark Stone scored twice and was tired but clearly pleased at where the Senators find themselves.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve done,” Stone said. “It has been incredibly hard over the last two or three months.”

Senators goaltender Andrew Hammond stopped 34 of 35 shots in the win, extending his string of excellence to a 20-1-2 record since being called up from the American Hockey League in February.

“I don’t think it has completely sunk in yet, but tomorrow when we wake up we’ll be in the playoffs,” Hammond said. “That’s a really special feeling for our group, from where we were to see the kind of hill we were able to climb. There’s a lot of satisfaction and a lot of hard work that went into this.”

Ottawa defenseman Eric Gryba concurred with Hammond.

“We knew we were in tough shape. I mean, we were in terrible shape,” Gryba said. “But then you get the -- I don’t even know what you want to call it ... ‘The Start of Andrew Hammond’ -- and that changes everything. It’s insane what he’s been able to do.”

Stone echoed Gryba’s sentiment.

“What Hammond has done for us has been absolutely incredible,” Stone said. “Not much more you can say about the guy. He came in here and gave us a chance to win every single game. That’s all you can really ask for.”

Philadelphia goaltender Steve Mason made 19 saves and Flyers right winger Matt Read notched his 24th goal of the season in the loss.

“They don’t make many mistakes. They put in a lot of pucks deep, and go in to work,” Read said as to why he thinks the Senators have been able to turn things around. “They’re executing well and their goaltender has been hot for them. The last 25 games or so they’ve been on fire, gave themselves a chance to make the playoffs, and they did.”

Stone put Ottawa ahead 1-0 on a power play goal at the 6:06 mark of the first period. With Flyers left winger Michael Raffl in the penalty box for high sticking, Senators left winger Clarke Macarthur shot the puck as he came down the wing, but missed the net to Mason’s right. Mason tried to control the puck, but Ottawa center Kyle Turris crashed the net and stole the puck off Mason’s stick, sending it right back to Macarthur who passed to Stone in the slot before Mason could get back in position. Stone’s quick shot resulted in his 25th goal of the season.

Macarthur almost made is 2-0 later in the period. Stone stole the puck from Flyers defenseman Nicklas Grossmann and quickly slipped it to Macarthur who was all alone a few feet in front of the net, but his shot sailed wide.

Philadelphia, which had greatly outshot Ottawa in the first period but had nothing to show for it, finally broke through just 1:23 into the second period on Read’s goal to tie the game at 1.

Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau added his 10th goal of the campaign with just under four minutes remaining in the second period. For the second time in the game, Ottawa capitalized on Mason’s inability to control the puck as Ottawa center Curtis Lazar’s shot in front of the net bounced back to Pageau who pushed it home as he crashed the net.

Philadelphia almost tied it up with two minutes left in the second period when Raffl fired a shot that trickled through Hammond’s pads. Hammond, who has stood on his head to help Ottawa get to the playoffs since his call-up from the AHL on February 8, this time used his head to finish the save. Hammond knew the puck had slowly slipped through but did not know where it was, so he simply fell backwards and laid down flat, the puck ending up underneath him.

Stone extended Ottawa’s lead to 3-1 at 11:49 of the third period after picking the pocket of Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek near the right circle. Stone sent the puck through the legs of Mason for his second goal of the afternoon and 26th of the season.

“Good for them but, it’s a sour feeling that’s for sure,” Voracek said. “Like I said it is what it is, you have to learn and go, that’s how you win championships.”

Philadelphia will miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, posting its worst record in a non-shortened season since the 2006-07 season, when the Flyers were 22-48-12.

Ottawa will await the conclusion of the NHL schedule on Saturday to learn who it will face in the first round of the playoffs.

NOTES: Philadelphia D Brandon Manning was signed to a one-year contract for the 2015-2016 season. He had been a potential unrestricted free agent. ... For the Senators, G Robin Lehner (concussion) and RW Chris Neil (thumb) were out. F Milan Michalek (concussion) and F Matt Puempel (ankle) had been listed as day-to-day and remained out. Additional scratches included D Jared Cowen and C Colin Greening. ... Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier did not play Saturday because of a possible concussion sustained in a fight with Hurricanes D Keegan Lowe on Thursday. ... Flyers scratches included D Andrew McDonald (hand), D Luke Schenn (abdomen), RW Wayne Simmonds (leg) and C R.J. Umberger (hip/abdomen). D Mark Alt was also a scratch. ... Each team entered this third and final meeting between the two clubs having won a 2-1 shootout on home ice -- Philadelphia on Jan. 6 and Ottawa on March 15.