Weal comes through in clutch as Flyers edge Sens

PHILADELPHIA -- Six weeks removed from the American Hockey League, Jordan Weal scored the game-tying goal late in regulation and added the only tally of the shootout in the Philadelphia Flyers' 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

"I was having fun (with Lehigh Valley), and if you get called up, you get called up," Weal said. "The ultimate goal is to win."

Forward Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, who won back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 28 and March 2. Steve Mason (26 saves) earned the win, improving to 24-21-7.

The Flyers (36-32-8, 80 points) remained six points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

"We've got six games left, and there are points to be had," said Weal, who was called up by the Flyers on Feb. 10 and has six goals in 18 games. "If we can get them we can put some pressure on teams and hopefully, squeak in."

Defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Kyle Turris scored for the Senators, who lost for the sixth time in eight games (2-3-3) and fell four points behind the Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division.

Craig Anderson (33 saves) took the loss for the Senators, falling to 22-10-3. His blatant giveaway behind his own net led to Weal's game-tying goal with 5:59 remaining in regulation.

"It should have never gotten to the shootout and that's the bottom line," Anderson said. "It was a horrible read by me and our guys deserved better than that. It's just too risky, I should know better."

Weal, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in January 2016 in a trade involving Vincent Lecavalier and Luke Schenn, scored his game-winner on a shootout snap shot that handcuffed Anderson. He is now 2-for-2 in NHL shootouts. It was the only goal scored in the shootout, as Mason stopped Turris, Bobby Ryan and Tom Pyatt in succession.

The Senators twice grabbed one-goal leads, only to see the Flyers tie shortly thereafter.

With the score tied at 1 entering the third period, Turris gave Ottawa the lead with 7:25 remaining in regulation when he took a perfect feed from defenseman Cody Ceci and ripped a one-timer past Mason, matching his career high of 26 goals set in 2013-14.

The Flyers struck back 1:26 later when Weal intercepted a pass from Anderson, who had roamed behind his net, and deposited the puck into the open net.

"He was out of the net and I was able to put it away," Weal said. "Things like that happen because we pressured him hard and took away his options."

"We had the game at 2-1," Senators coach Guy Boucher said. "If there's no mistake, it stays 2-1 and everybody's happy. But we're not going to look at this as, 'Oh, our goalie made this gigantic mistake.' It happens. For all the saves he's made this year, and all the times he's made us win a game, he gave us a point tonight."

The two teams traded power-play goals in the first period. Karlsson opened the scoring with 3:35 remaining in the opening period after wristing a shot over Mason, who was screened by Mark Stone.

The goal, which came after a clean faceoff win by Turris, was Karlsson's 15th of the season. His team-high 68 points moved him within four of Norris Trophy favorite Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks.

The Flyers tied a little more than 2 minutes later when Schenn deflected a one-timer past Anderson for his 23rd goal of the season and 15th on the power play, behind only Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov.

NOTES: Senators D Marc Methot sat out his second straight game with a finger injury sustained when he was slashed by Penguins C Sidney Crosby on Thursday night. He was replaced by Fredrik Claesson, who played on a top pairing with Erik Karlsson. ... Anderson, who sat out 26 games to be with his wife while she battled cancer, was named the Senators' nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, given annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies perseverance, dedication and sportsmanship. C Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was the Flyers' nominee. ... The Flyers return to action Thursday night against the New York Islanders before closing out their three-game homestand Saturday against the Devils. ... The Senators continue their five-game roads trip in Minnesota on Thursday, followed by stops in Winnipeg and Detroit.