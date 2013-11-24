Preview: Senators at Hurricanes

The Ottawa Senators will try to carry the momentum of a hard-fought victory in Detroit into Sunday’s visit to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes, who dropped a 3-2 overtime decision at Boston on Saturday afternoon, are winless in four games (0-3-1) and have scored a Metropolitan Division-worst 45 goals. Ottawa snapped a three-game losing skid with its 4-2 win over the Red Wings, but the Senators remain five points behind Detroit in the Atlantic Division.

Goaltending has been a surprising issue for Ottawa, with Craig Anderson allowing at least four goals in three of his last four starts. Robin Lehner has fared much better for the Senators, winning four of his last five outings. Cam Ward is back in net for Carolina after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, but he has allowed three goals in each of his two starts since returning.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Ottawa, TVA, Fox Sports Carolina

ABOUT THE SENATORS (9-10-4): Lehner played on Saturday, meaning Anderson will likely get the start against Carolina. Defenseman Erik Karlsson, who leads the team with 24 points, has six of those on his five-game streak. Clarke MacArthur has three goals and five points in the last three games, while captain Jason Spezza has one assist in his last four contests.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (8-10-5): Goaltender Anton Khudobin remains out with a lower-body injury but has been practicing with the team, while Justin Peters is likely to start Sunday’s tilt. Alexander Semin was placed on injured reserve with a concussion after missing the last three games. Captain Eric Staal is on a five-game point streak and leads the team with 14 points.

OVERTIME

1. The only team in the Eastern Conference with less offense than Carolina is the Buffalo Sabres, who are at the bottom of the league with 11 points.

2. The Hurricanes are just 5-for-51 on home power-play opportunities, while the Senators are 10-for-37 with the man advantage on the road.

3. Ottawa is 1-8-1 in its last 10 visits to Carolina.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Senators 1