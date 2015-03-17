Preview: Senators at Hurricanes

The surging Ottawa Senators have closed within five points of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference entering their matchup at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Ottawa has ripped off 11 victories in 13 games (11-1-1) behind the sensational play of rookie Andrew Hammond, who is the second goaltender in league history to begin his career by yielding two goals or fewer in his first 11 starts. Ottawa has surrendered nine goals in losing both meetings to Carolina this season.

Even faith is playing a part in the success of Hammond and the Senators, with Ottawa coach Dave Cameron revealing to the media that a priest approached him at church on Saturday night, imploring him to “start the young fella. You have to start the young fella!” Cameron agreed and Hammond responded by making 27 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over Philadelphia on Sunday. The Hurricanes halted a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory at Columbus on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSD2 (Ottawa), FSN Carolina

ABOUT THE SENATORS (33-24-11): Hammond, nicknamed the “Hamburglar,” was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after winning all three starts to improve to 10-0-1 and has developed a cult following - with a fan throwing a hamburger on the ice following Sunday’s win. “It’s all in good fun, so I‘m all for it,” said Hammond, who avoided the temptation to take a bite. “It was a little cold so I didn’t want to eat it.” Bobby Ryan has been held without a point for a season-high five straight games but he scored the only goal in the shootout to clinch Sunday’s victory.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (26-34-8): Forward Andrej Nestrasil, who was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings in November, is proving to be a valuable addition for Carolina. Nestrasil has recorded a pair of assists three times in his last nine games to give him nine points over that span and also has a team-best plus-9 rating. “He’s been real good,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “He’s a big body and we wanted to get bigger, obviously. He’s a young guy and he’s got upside to him. There’s a lot to like.”

OVERTIME

1. Hammond can tie the NHL mark set by Boston’s Frank Brimsek (1938-39), who allowed two goals or fewer in his first 12 career starts.

2. Carolina D Rasmus Rissanen is expected to miss three-to-four weeks after injuring his MCL in Sunday’s game.

3. Ottawa has converted 2-of-21 power-play chances in the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Senators 2