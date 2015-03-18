Hammond leads Senators to another win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Since he made his season debut with the Ottawa Senators last month, goalie Andrew Hammond figures most everything has gone his way.

There was more of that Tuesday night, and another successful outing for the Senators.

Hammond tied an NHL record and teammate Mark Stone allowed it to come in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on at PNC Arena.

“I just feel (playing at this level) caters to my game,” Hammond said.

Hammond became only the second NHL goalie to allow fewer than three goals in each of his first 12 career starts. Frank Brimsek set the record in 1938.

“It’s an honor to tie that,” Hammond said.

Hammond (11-0-1), playing in his 14th career game and his 13th game this season, made 32 saves in regulation and 35 for the game.

“The third period was kind of end to end,” Hammond said. “The same thing in overtime.”

Carolina coach Bill Peters marveled at how Hammond handled the situation and how the Senators performed around him.

“This guy is playing well and they’re playing well in front of him,” Peters said. “I thought both goaltenders made big saves.”

Stone’s goal came with 14 seconds remaining in overtime. It was the right winger’s 18th goal, set up by some nifty puck handling by center Mike Turris.

“We play keep-away every day in practice,” Turris said, comparing the final sequence to a version of that. “I was lucky to do that.”

Defenseman Patrick Wiercioch scored in the second period for Ottawa. Defenseman Erik Karlsson assisted on both goals.

Center Elias Lindholm scored in the first period for Carolina.

Hurricanes goalie Anton Khudobin made 31 saves.

Most of the attention, though, was focused on Hammond’s latest achievement.

“It couldn’t happen to a better guy,” Wiercioch said. “He’s such a humble guy.”

Hammond stopped 18 shots in the third period and three more in overtime.

“He’s on fire,” Turris said. “Some of the saves he made tonight were unbelievable.”

Hammond said his head-turning start to his NHL debut hasn’t come with any great makeover.

“It’s goaltending, and trying to read what you think is going to happen,” he said.

The Senators (34-23-11), who improved to 12-1-1 since losing to Carolina on Feb. 16, remained on a roll as they make a push to land a spot in the playoffs.

Carolina (26-34-9) had plenty of energy despite failing to win for the fourth time in the last five games.

“That’s one of the most exciting overtimes I’ve been a part of,” said Peters, who noted that he watched a replay of the extra session before addressing the media. “I thought it was a really intense hockey game.”

The Hurricanes broke into the scoring column with 7:01 to play in the first period when Lindholm deposited a cross-ice pass from center Jeff Skinner. That gave Skinner his 100th career assist.

Khudobin’s save of a shot from left winger Milan Michalek, who was alone in front of the net on a power play, temporarily thwarted an Ottawa power play. Shortly after that, the Senators had 23 seconds of 5-on-3 skating.

Just seconds after the first of those penalties expired, Wiercioch sent a blast from the right side past Khudobin for the second-period power-play goal.

That was the only goal in the period even though the Senators launched 14 of the first 15 shots on goal.

The Hurricanes gave up another power-play goal as their rating as the top penalty-killing team in the NHL has continued to plummet after spending several weeks atop that chart. Carolina entered the game fourth in the NHL in penalty killing.

Carolina fell to 1-3-2 in its last six home games.

NOTES: This was the final meeting of the season between the teams. Carolina won the first two. ... Ottawa didn’t make a lineup change from what has been working in recent games. ... Hurricanes D Rasmus Rissanen, who’s just six games into his NHL career, is expected to miss up to a month with an injured knee ligament. ... D Ryan Murphy was back in Carolina’s lineup after missing two games with illness. ... Hurricanes backup G Cam Ward missed the morning skate Tuesday with illness. ... G Chris Driedger was on hand as the backup on an emergency call-up for Ottawa. ... Ottawa begins a four-game homestand Thursday night when Boston visits. ... The Hurricanes play Thursday night at Montreal and then their next five games are at home.