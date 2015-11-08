Hurricanes defeat Senators in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have seemingly found some magic with the NHL’s new overtime system.

Jeff Skinner scored with 3.3 seconds left in regulation on Carolina’s 43rd shot against Ottawa goalie Andrew Hammond, and Jordan Staal won it in overtime as the Hurricanes rallied late to defeat the Senators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Fourteen games into the season, Carolina is now 3-0 in the league’s 3-on-3 overtime scenario.

“It’s fun, you kind of skate around and hope you have the puck on your stick because if you don’t you’re still skating around but it’s not as fun,” joked Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk, who scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner. “It’s nice not going to shootouts.”

Hammond was under siege over the final 2 1/2 minutes of regulation with Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward pulled for an extra attacker, and then Staal scored his third of the season with 2:09 left in overtime as Carolina improved to 12-0-2 against Ottawa at PNC Arena over the last 14 meetings.

“We talked about how we needed to be a desperate team and for the most part we were,” said Carolina coach Bill Peters, who watched his team outshoot the Senators 18-5 in the third and 3-0 in the overtime. “We did a lot of good things on secondary battles, 50-50 pucks and our centers did a good job winning faceoffs. We certainly stayed with it.”

Faulk said it was important that the Hurricanes kept grinding.

“We had quite a few chances to score; I don’t think it was limited to Jeff’s opportunity,” added Faulk. “When you get those chances and they don’t go in sometimes it’s hard to keep pushing, to keep fighting, but the guys kept pressing and we got it.”

Peters also likes pulling his goalie early for an extra attacker, this time with more than two minutes left in regulation.

“When you are playing well, you’re more comfortable getting him out early,” Peters said. “The analytics tell you what to do, you gather all that information and then you go with your gut. And we were waiting for a specific line to get (Cam) Ward out and the timing worked out good.”

For the Senators, it was just their second road loss in seven games.

“We didn’t win any faceoffs. We were chasing the puck all day,” said Ottawa coach Dave Cameron. “You have to play hockey all the way through.”

Ottawa right wing Alex Chiasson and rookie defenseman Chris Wideman scored 4 1/2 minutes apart in the second period as the Senators took a 2-1 lead into the third, but couldn’t hold the lead on the road, allowing 46 shots.

The Hurricanes (6-8) took a 1-0 advantage early in the second before Chiasson scored his second of the season crashing the net on the power play with 8:23 left in the period. Wideman then scored from a tough angle down low, beating Ward for his first NHL goal.

The 25-year-old Wideman, the 100th pick by Ottawa in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft who had 61 points in the American Hockey League last season, was playing in his fourth NHL game.

Ottawa (7-5-2) haven’t beaten the Hurricanes in regulation at PNC Arena since Dec. 12, 2007.

Hammond, getting just his third start of the season, is now 21-1-4 in his second season.

Faulk scored his NHL-leading fifth power-play goal of the season to give the Hurricanes the lead.

Faulk, who scored seven of his 15 goals last year on the man-advantage during a breakout season last year, beat Hammond from the left point just four seconds into an interference penalty against Chiasson. It was the second of three penalties against Ottawa in the opening 5:27 of the period after the Hurricanes didn’t have a power-play opportunity in a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Friday night.

Faulk now has five of Carolina’s six power-play goals.

NOTES: Carolina came into the game with a league-low three first-period goals. ... Ottawa D Cody Ceci missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury suffered in a 3-2 shootout victory Thursday night against Winnipeg. ... Senators C Zach Smith, with just two points in 13 games, was a healthy scratch and replaced in the lineup by C Curtis Lazar. ... The Hurricanes are in the middle of a stretch of games in which nine of 10 will be played at PNC Arena. ... Carolina coach Bill Peters was named to Canada’s coaching staff for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey on Thursday. ... The Hurricanes have reassigned LW Joakim Nordstrom to Charlotte (AHL) for a conditioning stint since he has not played since Oct. 13.