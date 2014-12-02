Preview: Senators at Islanders

The New York Islanders are off to the best start in franchise history and will look to match their longest home winning streak since December 2003 when they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. It is the opener of a home-and-home series for the Islanders, who have won 11 of of their last 13 overall and have ripped off six straight at Nassau Coliseum. “This puts us in good position, but there’s a long way to go,” New York captain John Tavares said. “We’re doing some good things and we believe in ourselves.”

Ottawa has dropped four of its last five and looks to rebound from back-to-back losses at Florida and Tampa Bay in the finale of a five-game road trip. The Senators, who managed a combined three goals in the past two defeats and have not produced more than three tallies in regulation in 14 games last month, could be without Bobby Ryan for a second straight game after he suffered a broken finger in Friday’s loss. Ottawa has enjoyed success on Long Island, going 4-0-1 in its last five visits.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS (Ottawa), MSG Plus 2 (New York)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (10-9-4): With leading goal scorer Clarke MacArthur notching only one tally in the past 11 games, the injury to Ryan comes at a most inopportune time for Ottawa, which has lost 12 of 18 (6-8-4) since winning four in a row early in the season. Ryan, who scored 23 goals last season and has four 30-goal campaigns, attempted to practice with a splint and his fingers taped together but said he is feeling discomfort and is uncertain if he’ll be available. “I don’t want to rule it out at this point ... I felt OK,” Ryan said. “The issue is just how comfortable I can get to play through the pain.”

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (17-7-0): A four-game losing streak is a distant memory for New York goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who has posted three shutouts during his run of nine consecutive victories. Halak, the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday after posting a 3-0-0 record with a 0.95 goals-against average and .964 save percentage, has surrendered two goals or fewer eight times during his torrid stretch and has yielded only four goals in his last four starts. “I‘m not thinking of how many games I’ve won in the past,” Halak told reporters following Saturday’s 3-1 win over New Jersey. “I‘m only as good as my last game.”

OVERTIME

1. Halak has struggled against Ottawa, going 3-5-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average.

2. Ryan has scored four goals in six games against the Islanders.

3. New York could be undermanned along the blue line with Ds Johnny Boychuk and Lubomir Visnovsky listed as doubtful for the game.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Senators 2