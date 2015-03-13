Preview: Senators at Islanders

With the New York Islanders having locked up another key piece of their talented defense corps, they can now focus on securing an Eastern Conference playoff berth. They’ll look to move two points closer to that goal Friday night as they entertain the Ottawa Senators. The Islanders are coming off a pivotal 2-1 setback at the hands of New York Rangers on Tuesday night, slipping a point behind their cross-city rivals in the opener of a three-game homestand.

New York has succeeded thanks in large part to the efforts of its sensational defense, which is a big reason why the Islanders have opened the vault once more. Blue-liner Johnny Boychuk signed a seven-year extension Thursday worth $42 million - a sizable reward for the 31-year-old who toiled in the American Hockey League for several seasons before reaching the NHL. He’ll look to help shut down a Senators team that erased a two-goal first-period deficit en route to a 5-2 triumph over Montreal on Thursday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN5 (Ottawa), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (31-24-11): After a slow start to the season - at least by his lofty standards - captain Erik Karlsson is back where he belongs at the top of the NHL blue-line scoring ledger. Karlsson erupted for a pair of goals an an assist in the victory over the Canadiens to move into sole possession of the top spot among defensemen with 53 points. The 24-year-old has caught fire since the All-Star Game, racking up seven goals and 13 assists in 20 games after recording “only” 33 points in 46 games prior to the break.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (43-22-4): It has been a sensational first season on Long Island for Boychuk, who came to the Islanders from Boston in an October trade. He leads New York defensemen in assists (25), points (32) and plus-minus (32) and has been a stabilizing force on a team loaded with young players. “Johnny’s influence in our dressing room, both on and off the ice, has been immeasurable,” Islanders general manager Garth Snow said in a statement. “His veteran presence is an asset that we are thrilled to help lead our club.”

OVERTIME

1. The road team is 5-0-2 in the last seven meetings.

2. The Islanders play eight of their final 13 games at home.

3. Karlsson has three goals and eight assists in 16 career games against the Islanders.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Senators 2