Preview: Senators at Islanders

The New York Islanders were on the verge of overtaking the rival New York Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division two weeks ago, but they have gone into a tailspin and suddenly find their own playoff hopes in jeopardy. The Islanders look to snap a four-game skid (0-3-1) when they host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

New York has won only once in the past seven games (1-4-2) and sits in fourth place in the Metropolitan, three points behind Pittsburgh and two ahead of surging Philadelphia for the top wild card. The Islanders do have the luxury of playing seven of their final 11 games at home, where they are 21-9-4 this season. “If you’re a player on this hockey club right now and you look at the standings, you know you have a chance,” coach Jack Capuano told reporters. “And that’s what you want in the last 10, dozen games that you have left.” Ottawa’s fleeting postseason chances took another hit with a 4-2 loss to Washington on Tuesday, dropping the Senators seven points out of the final playoff spot.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVAS and Sportsnet (Ottawa), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (34-32-8): Ottawa’s latest setback came hours after frustrated owner Eugene Melnyk told reporters that everyone is “under the microscope” because of the disappointing season. “There’s nobody safe when you have a year like we just did. No way. The status quo will just get us [back here] next year,” Melnyk told reporters. “We’re going to have to make changes for next year. I‘m looking at all of it. It’s right across the board.” Defenseman Dion Phaneuf was forced to leave Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (38-24-9): New York has slipped into an offensive funk with four goals during the four-game losing streak and captain John Tavares is feeling the pressure after failing to score in his last five contests. “Obviously, it hasn’t gone well the last couple of games,” said Tavares, who played in his 500th NHL contest on Monday night. “It’s obviously been a tough stretch. It starts with myself. I have to elevate my game where we need it.” The Islanders have had only 10 power-play opportunities over the past seven games, converting on one.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders G Thomas Greiss has won both career starts versus Ottawa despite allowing six goals.

2. The Senators are 0-for-27 on the power play over the past 10 games.

3. Tavares has scored only four goals in 21 career games versus Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Senators 2