Senators 4, Islanders 1: Captain Jason Spezza scored twice and added an assist and Craig Anderson made 45 saves to lead visiting Ottawa over New York.Ales Hemsky also scored and had two assists and Matt Kassian added an empty-net goal for the Senators, who were eliminated from postseason contention after Columbus posted a 4-3 overtime victory over Phoenix on Tuesday.

Frans Nielsen scored his career-best 25th goal for the Islanders, who wrapped up their home season with a 13-19-9 record. Anders Nilsson stopped 28 shots in his second consecutive start.

Spezza opened the scoring on a power play 12:45 into the second period, blasting a one-timer from the right faceoff circle that trickled past Nilsson. Neilsen knotted it 22 seconds into the third period, collecting a rebound in the slot and firing a backhand shot past Anderson.

Spezza struck again exactly 20 minutes after his first goal, sending a quick wrist shot into the top corner. Hemsky put the Senators up by two goals at 14:26 of the third by speeding around the Islanders defense and flipping a shot over an outstretched Nilsson.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Islanders LW Brett Gallant made an impression in his NHL debut, knocking down Kassian with one punch during a fight in the first period. … The Islanders finish their season with road games at Montreal, New Jersey and Buffalo. ... Ottawa Ds Colin Greening and Jared Cowen sat out with lower-body injuries.