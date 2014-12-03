Islanders win on Hickey’s overtime goal

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Thomas Hickey saw the red light flash behind the Ottawa Senators net, heard the roar generated by the crowd of 13,888 at Nassau Coliseum and figured he was about to join his New York Islanders teammates in mobbing center Mikhail Grabovski.

Turns out everyone was coming to engulf Hickey instead.

The defenseman was credited with the game-winning goal with 1:54 left in overtime Tuesday night, when his wraparound ticked off the skate of Senators defenseman Cody Ceci and trickled past goalie Craig Anderson to give the surging Islanders a 3-2 win.

“I thought it hit Grabovski,” Hickey said. “And then he was on his butt and sort of looked up at me like ‘You got it.’ So it was cool. Good feeling.”

The goal was the second of the night created by a Hickey wraparound shot. Center Ryan Strome gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead 1:07 into the third, when Hickey’s shot bounced along the goalmouth before Strome jammed it into the net.

“They’re both ones that I have to look at again because I never saw the puck cross the line on either (one),” Hickey said with a laugh.

Related Coverage Preview: Senators at Islanders

The win was the 12th in the last 14 games for the Islanders (18-7-0) and kept them tied for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who edged the New Jersey Devils 1-0.

The Islanders have continued winning despite a rigorous schedule and a spate of injuries on defense. New York has played seven games in the last 12 days, during which it is 6-1-0.

Hickey said the schedule may have had an impact Tuesday, when the two teams combined for just 26 shots (15 by the Islanders) during a disjointed first two periods.

“We’re tired,” Hickey said. “We had a good rest day and a practice, but it’s like coming back from a long road trip. I think there was a little lull -- Tuesday night game and a team that we haven’t seen yet.”

The Islanders took the ice Tuesday without starting defensemen Johnny Boychuk and Lubomir Visnovsky, each of whom has an upper body injury.

New York then lost two more players during the game: Defenseman Travis Hamonic exited with an upper body injury, and right winger Cal Clutterbuck suffered a lower body injury. Head coach Jack Capuano said both players were day-to-day.

“Guys have been going in and out of the lineup in the last week here with injuries,” Capuano said. “And we’re still getting the job done.”

The Islanders have been getting the job done all season in overtime, where they are 8-0 (three 4-on-4 wins, five shootout wins).

“Getting that one point’s important,” Strome said. “And then when we have as much skill and as much depth as we do, we feel pretty confident. We’re on a bit of a roll 4-on-4 and in shootout, so it’s good to be able to get those points. They’re going to be big at the end of the year.”

Center Brock Nelson scored with 1:34 left in the second for the Islanders.

Goalie Jaroslav Halak, the reigning NHL first star of the week, made 16 saves in winning his franchise-record-tying 10th straight start. Hall of Famer Billy Smith won 10 straight in 1982.

Center Mike Hoffman and left winger Clarke MacArthur scored for the Senators (10-9-5), who lost three in a row to conclude a 1-3-1 road trip. Ottawa has lost nine of its last 13 overall (3-6-4).

“We end this road trip getting something out of it,” Senators coach Paul MacLean said. “It’s not a huge momentum (boost) by any means but there’s still some momentum in getting a point out of the game.”

Anderson made 25 saves.

NOTES: Islanders C Casey Cizikas just missed giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead at the second period horn. His off-balance slap shot clipped off the glove of Craig Anderson, but replay showed the puck went across the blue line a fraction of a second after time expired. ... Islanders D Johnny Boychuk missed his third straight game while D Lubomir Visnovsky was scratched for the second consecutive time. C Cory Conacher was a healthy scratch. ... The first star of the week was the first-ever for Islanders G Jaroslav Halak, who has been named the third star of the week seven times. ... The Senators scratched RW Bobby Ryan, who missed his second straight game with a finger injury, as well as the healthy duo of C Colin Greening and D Patrick Wiercioch. ... Former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson will officially announce his retirement prior to Thursday’s Islanders-Senators game in Ottawa. Alfredsson, who will skate with the Senators during warmups, spent 17 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Senators.