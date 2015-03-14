Hammond leads Senators over Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Nothing can slow down red-hot Ottawa Senators rookie goalie Andrew Hammond. Not even a 100 mph slap shot to the face.

Hammond survived a midgame injury scare Friday, when he continued the historic start to his NHL career by making 34 saves to lead the surging Senators to a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum.

With the win, Hammond improved to 9-0-1 since making his first NHL start on Feb. 18. He is just the third goalie in history to begin a career by allowing two goals or less in his first 10 starts and the first since Frank Brimsek set an NHL record with a 12-game streak for the Boston Bruins during the 1938-39 season.

“I try not to think about that stuff,” Hammond said. “Obviously, (it’s an) extremely cool feat. I didn’t expect to start this way.”

Hammond’s start Friday nearly came to an early end with 9:20 left in the second, when a slap shot by Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk hit Hammond flush in the helmet.

Hammond appeared stunned, but said his helmet -- with a picture of the old McDonald’s Hamburglar on it, in homage to a nickname Hammond picked up in college -- absorbed most of the blow.

Related Coverage Preview: Senators at Islanders

“Lucky, it caught the cage more than the helmet,” Hammond said.

After a brief inspection, both Hammond and the helmet were cleared to resume play.

“That one just got on me so fast,” Hammond said. “It was a little bit of a screen and once the screen got out of the way, the reaction kind of stung me there for a second.”

The Senators are long past the point of being stunned by Hammond, who signed with Ottawa as an undrafted free agent out of Bowling Green in 2013 and didn’t make his first NHL start until Feb. 18, a week after his 27th birthday.

“He’s playing out of his mind,” said Senators center Kyle Turris, who scored what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the second period. “He’s really hot, he’s making saves that keep us in games (and) give us an opportunity to win. We’re trying to take advantage of those opportunities that he’s giving us. What he’s been doing lately -- it’s amazing. That’s unreal.”

Hammond’s ascension to the starting lineup in place of Craig Anderson (hand) and Robin Lehner (concussion) coincided with the start of a 10-1-1 streak by Ottawa.

With road wins on consecutive nights over the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens and the Islanders -- who would have moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference with a victory on Friday -- the Senators (32-24-11) moved within five points of the Boston Bruins for the last playoff spot in the East.

“That’s the desperation we feel now, (in) terms of trying to close the gap here and get inside that top eight,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said.

The Senators scored both goals in the second period, when they were outshot 22-9 yet killed three penalties. Left winger Matt Puempel scored 6:32 into the period while Turris was credited with a goal with 1:07 left when a shot by defenseman Erik Karlsson ticked off Turris, bounced off the left post and past Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak.

The Islanders finally broke through with 8:01 left in the third, when a shot by Lubomir Visnovsky glanced off the hand of Senators right winger Erik Condra and ticked off the skate of Kennedy. But the Islanders got just three more shots the rest of the way.

“You can’t score, you can’t win,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said.

The Islanders (43-23-4) have lost seven of 11. Each loss has been to a team that is either in the top eight in its conference or within five points of a playoff spot through Friday’s games.

The Islanders are one of five Eastern Conference teams with between 88 and 91 points, but they are at a disadvantage because they’ve played more games than any other team in the East.

“There’s teams that are battling just like our guys are battling,” Capuano said, “We’ve got guys that are hungry, that want to get in there.”

NOTES: The Senators finished 24-12-6-1 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular season play at the Coliseum, which the Islanders are vacating once this season ends. ... The Senators scratched C Colin Greening and D Eric Gryba. ... D Johnny Boychuk finished second on the Islanders with 22:49 in ice time one day after signing a seven-year, $42 million contract extension. ... The Islanders scratched D Nick Leddy (upper body), C Frans Nielsen (maintenance day), LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan and RW Colin McDonald. ... With Nielsen scratched for the first time this season, only four Islanders have played every game: LW Nikolay Kulemin, C Brock Nelson, C Ryan Strome and C John Tavares.