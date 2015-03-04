Preview: Senators at Jets

The Ottawa Senators wrap up their five-game Western Conference road trip with a visit to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. The Senators are riding a six-game point streak (5-0-1), while Winnipeg is 2-0-2 in its last four contests as it finishes a four-game homestand. Ottawa saw its five-game winning streak come to an end in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and could be tired against the Jets, who have not played since Sunday.

The Senators are hoping to have goaltender Craig Anderson back in the crease Wednesday for the first time since January. Winnipeg won 2-1 in a shootout at Ottawa on Nov. 8, but the Senators are 7-2-1 against the Jets since the franchise moved from Atlanta. The Jets have fared well against Eastern Conference opponents, sporting a 14-7-5 record, while Ottawa has a losing record versus the Central Division (4-6-3).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TVA, Sportsnet

ABOUT THE SENATORS (27-23-11): Anderson was activated from injured reserve Sunday after missing more than a month with a hand injury. Colin Greening was a healthy scratch Tuesday to make room for rookie Curtis Lazar. Defenseman Jared Cowen has not played since Feb. 21 and missed Tuesday’s game due to an illness.

ABOUT THE JETS (32-20-12): Lee Stempniak is expected to make his Winnipeg debut on a line with Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler after he was acquired in a trade Sunday. Goaltender Michael Hutchinson has started six of Winnipeg’s last seven games, going 4-0-2 in that span. Captain Andrew Ladd has seven points in his last seven games.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg is hanging onto a wild card spot in the Western Conference, while Ottawa is outside the playoff picture in the East.

2. Jets D/F Dustin Byfuglien has 15 points in 15 career meetings with the Senators.

3. Anderson is 11-2-3 against Winnipeg in his career, posting a 2.40 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Senators 2