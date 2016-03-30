Preview: Senators at Jets

(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting first graph)

Wednesday night’s matchup between the visiting Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets will be noteworthy in one respect - it’s just another reminder that no Canadian-based teams will be in the playoffs for the first time in 46 years. The Senators represent Canada’s lone hope to maintain the streak, but it would take a miracle after they dropped four of their last five games.

As it prepares to open a three-game road trip, Ottawa will try to bounce back from a demoralizing loss, blowing a three-goal third-period lead in an eventual 4-3 overtime defeat to Anaheim. “We’re not going to quit,” Senators forward Curtis Lazar said. “I think we have two young hockey teams going at it. I think the big thing for each team is that you want to push and set yourself up well for next (season).” Winnipeg is also coming off a bitter setback, dropping a 3-2 decision to Philadelphia in the final seconds of overtime.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Winnipeg), TVA (Ottawa), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE SENATORS (34-33-9): Ottawa on Monday made the decision to shut down forward Clarke MacArthur and defenseman Dion Phaneuf, who was the centerpiece of a nine-player trade with Toronto. “I’ve really enjoyed playing here, it has been a great move for me,” Phaneuf said. “We’re not happy with where we’re at. Where we’re at is not acceptable to the group we have in here. We expect more.” Goaltender Andrew Hammond, who sparked the Senators’ charge to the playoffs last season, is expected to receive the bulk of the playing time in the remaining six games.

ABOUT THE JETS (31-38-7): One of the major positives for Winnipeg is the play of the No. 1 line of Blake Wheeler and youngsters Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers, which accounted for both tallies versus Philadelphia. “There’s just so much speed,” Wheeler said. “That’s the key to our game. We haven’t really played against anyone that can keep up with us. When I’m trying to keep up to my linemates, it’s a good sign.” Wheeler reached the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season and his 68 points are one shy of his career high established in 2013-14.

OVERTIME

1. The Senators are 0-for-32 on the power play in the past dozen games.

2. Winnipeg has failed on all 19 chances with the man advantage in the last eight games.

3. Ottawa is 5-0-1 in its last six overall versus the Jets and has won its last five in Winnipeg.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Jets 2