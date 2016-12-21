CHICAGO -- The Ottawa Senators scored a pair of power-play goals, including Dion Phaneuf's game winner in a 4-3 victory Tuesday night over the Chicago Blackhawks, who saw their five-game winning streak snapped.

The Senators also got 23 saves from Mike Condon, including one on a penalty shot by Marcus Kruger with 4:52 remaining in the third period to preserve a one-goal lead for Ottawa (19-11-3), which won its third straight game.

The victory was Ottawa's first in Chicago in 15 years.

The Blackhawks (22-9-4) closed the deficit to 4-3 early in the third period on a Richard Panik goal. Playing with an extra attacker on a delayed penalty, Panik took a pass from Patrick Kane and finished off the scoring chance.

Bobby Ryan gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead in the first period after the Blackhawks failed to clear the defensive zone and Kyle Turris fired a shot that was blocked to Ryan, who tallied his fifth goal in the last five games.

Artemi Panarin's power-play goal at the 11:17 mark of the first period tied the game after Ottawa scored 4 1/2 minutes into the period to grab an early lead. Panarin took a pass from Brent Seabrook and rifled a shot past Condon.

The Senators grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second period after scoring twice inside a span of just 10 seconds. Derick Brassard beat Scott Darling just as an Ottawa power play was getting ready to expire. Tom Pyatt immediately followed up with another tally, which extended the Senators' lead to two goals.

Chicago drew to within 3-2 at eight-minute park of the period when Tyler Motte fielded a Vinnie Hinostroza pass that deflected off defenseman Cody Ceci and onto Motte's stick. Ottawa challenged the goal, contending Motte was off-sides, but officials determined the video review was inconclusive.

Ottawa used its second power-play goal of the period to push its lead to 4-2. Phaneuf was credited with the goal after he was hit by a Turris shot from just inside the blue line.

NOTES: The Senators recalled G Matt O'Connor from Binghamton of the AHL as an emergency backup for Mike Condon after Andrew Hammond sustained an ankle injury Sunday against the New York Islanders. Coach Guy Boucher said at Tuesday's morning skate that Hammond should be fine in a few days. ... Ottawa LW Mike Hoffman returned after serving a two-game suspension for a cross-check on San Jose's Logan Couture. ... The Senators scratched D Fredrik Claesson and G Craig Anderson. ... Blackhawks C Artem Anisimov missed his second straight game due to an upper-body injury. Anisimov, who ranks third on the team with 27 points, did not skate Tuesday morning and is listed as day-to-day. ... Chicago G Corey Crawford skated for the fifth straight day Tuesday as he continues to recover from an appendectomy. Crawford, who has missed 10 games, expects to return Friday against Colorado. ... D Michal Rozsival and D Michal Kempny were Chicago's healthy scratches.