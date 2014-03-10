EditorsNote: Official scoring changed Hemsky to 3 assists -- not 4

Hemsky has 3 assists, sparks Senators over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Ales Hemsky is enjoying playing hockey again, and the Ottawa Senators are just happy he’s happy.

The gifted right-winger was at his play-making best, assisting on three goals -- including rookie center Mike Hoffman’s first NHL tally -- to pace the Senators to a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in a Saturday matinee.

Hemsky, picked up at the trade deadline Wednesday from the Edmonton Oilers, set up two goals in the first period and two more in the second for the Senators (28-25-11).

Hemsky’s third helper midway through the middle frame started a pretty passing play with center Jason Spezza and Hoffman, whose shot to the top shelf ended the night for Winnipeg starting goalie Ondrej Pavelec.

Ottawa halted a slide after losing back-to-back games to Edmonton and Calgary earlier in the week, pulling to within four points of the idle Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

Hemsky also assisted on a goals by left-winger Milan Michalek, with his 11th of the year, and defenseman Jared Cowen, who has four goals this season.

The 30-year-old Hemsky from the Czech Republic is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in July. The Senators paid a third- and a fifth-round pick to the Oilers to get him for the race to the playoffs.

”It’s fun to play hockey again,“ Hemsky said. ”These games, when you’re battling for the playoffs, are fun.

“I wasn’t in the race for a long time. I love these types of games. You’re playing for something, and it’s a lot of fun. So, I‘m excited.”

The Oilers haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2006 when they lost the Stanley Cup final to the Carolina Hurricanes. Hemsky led the club in scoring that year with 77 points, and provided 17 more in the postseason.

”It’s all about playing for the playoffs,“ he said. ”It was hard to play the last 30 games for pretty much nothing (in Edmonton), so this is a great opportunity for me.

“It’s weird. You play your whole career in one place and then you kind of realize you’ve come to the end,” he said, noting he has found some chemistry with linemates Michalek and Spezza. “I‘m happy our line clicked pretty good and, hopefully, we can build from that.”

Spezza said Hemsky injects plenty of creativity into the Senators’ offense.

“I’ve watched him play a lot. He’s really good with the puck. He’s got that short stick and protects it really well, and he’s a great passer,” Spezza said. “It’s good to have some successful early with a guy.”

Senators defenseman Eric Gryba, with his second goal this season, and center Kyle Turris, his 21st with an assist from Hoffman, also scored.

Winnipeg center Bryan Little scored his 20th goal of the year, while blueliners Tobias Enstrom, with his seventh, and Dustin Byfuglien, with his 14th, tallied in a losing effort as the Jets (30-28-7) extended a winless skid at home to three games.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson stopped 46 shots for his 21st victory of the season. He made 21 saves in the third period alone.

Ottawa led 2-1 and 5-2 at the period breaks.

Enstrom’s power-play goal at 4:45 of the second period pulled the Jets to within one at 3-2, but Turris and Hoffman scored within a 38-second span to give the visitor a three-goal cushion.

Hoffman’s first career goal, coming on the power play, prompting Jets coach Paul Maurice to replace Pavelec with backup goalie Al Montoya.

Hoffman said he was thrilled to finally get his first goal.

“I’ve had a lot of Grade A opportunities in the previous games but I think it was just a matter of time before one found the back of the net,” said Hoffman, playing his eighth game of the year since a call-up prior to the Olympic break.

Hoffman played on a line with Turris and Bobby Ryan.

“Each game I feel better on the ice, a little more confidence and poised, but playing with Bobby and Turris, they’re great players so it makes it a little bit easier on me.”

The Senators head home to face the Nashville Predators on Monday night, while the Jets try to regain some success when they travel to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche the same night.

“We have to put these games behind us,” Little said. “The last few games haven’t been fun, but we have to try and find a way. There’s not many games left, so we have to try and find a way to get back into the win column and get that confidence back.”

Pavelec and Montoya combined to block 27 shots for Winnipeg.

NOTES: The Jets honored the Canadian military Saturday by sporting camouflage jerseys for the pregame warm-up. A member of the Canadian Armed Forces rappelled down from the rafters to deliver the game puck. ... Saturday Night Live alumni Chris Kattan, in town for a standup comedy gig, was in the crowd and hammed it up on the Jumbotron. ... Prior to his terrific coming-out party Saturday, C Mike Hoffman, a scoring machine in the AHL with Birmingham (30 goals, 37 assists), was pointless in seven games since being called up by the Senators. ... C Kyle Turris hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career Wednesday when he notched Ottawa’s only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. ... The Jets have had four players score their first NHL goal this season: D Jacob Trouba (Oct. 1 at the Edmonton Oilers), RW Anthony Peluso (Oct. 24 at the Nashville Predators), C John Albert (Dec. 2 at New York Rangers) and C Eric O‘Dell (Jan. 11 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets). ... Winnipeg has not allowed a goal while down two men this season, defending 5-on-3 situations nine times totaling nearly 11 minutes of play. ... Ottawa coach Paul MacLean played parts of 11 seasons in the NHL but had his most productive years with the old Winnipeg Jets, recording three 40-goals seasons in the 1980s. ... Jets D Jacob Trouba leads all NHL rookies in average ice time at 22:06 per game.