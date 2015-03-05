G Hammond, Senators keep winning

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Emergency goalie Andrew Hammond continues to pump new life into the Ottawa Senators.

The 27-year-old stopped 35 shots and center Kyle Turris scored a goal and set up another as the Senators dumped the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Hammond was the undisputed star again for the Senators (28-23-11), who picked up nine of 10 points on a five-game road trip to move within four points of the final wild-card playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

The Surrey, British Columbia, native has been brilliant since being summoned on an emergency recall from Binghamton of the American Hockey League in mid-February after injuries to Ottawa starter Craig Anderson and backup Robin Lehner, running his record to 6-0-1.

During the miraculous run, he had back-to-back shutouts in Los Angeles and Anaheim in the last week of February.

”It’s obviously something you don’t really envision starting this way,“ Hammond said during a crowded postgame media scrum. ”But when you put the work in, you don’t feel like it’s unwarranted. It’s a special kind of event going on here, but you don’t envision it that way.

“But you do think you can be successful at this level.”

Most impressive was the fact he showed no signs of fatigue against Winnipeg after turning aside 36 shots just 24 hours before in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild.

“I don’t know. It’s tough to explain,” Hammond said. “It’s hard work from everyone on the team and, obviously, we have that special feeling now. I feel like it’s carrying over game into game where it doesn’t matter the team we’re playing, we feel like we can hang in there and play and be successful.”

Center Kyle Turris scored his 16th goal of the year, right winger Bobby Ryan notched his 17th and right winger Erik Condra chipped in his eighth for Ottawa.

Right winger Michael Frolik netted his 14th goal for Winnipeg (32-21-12).

Turris nearly ran out of adjectives describing Hammond’s play since joining the squad.

“Hammy’s standing on his head for us. I can’t even explain how well he’s playing. It’s unbelievable,” Turris said. “Honestly, I don’t know if you can put your finger on one game. I mean back-to-back shutouts in L.A. and Anaheim? It’s unbelievable. We can’t say enough good things about him. We love him. He’s playing great and we’re just trying to rally for him.”

The Senators struck first on Turris’ wicked snap shot that beat Winnipeg starting goalie Michael Hutchinson high to the blocker side just 4:59 into the opening period.

Ottawa went to the dressing room leading 1-0 after 20 minutes, and Hammond deserved all the credit. He made 15 saves, including an unbelievable sliding pad stop on Jets left winger Andrew Ladd.

“Saves like that can be momentum builders,” Hammond said.

Ryan scored on the power play at 9:07 of the second period and Condra gave the Senators a three-goal lead just under three minutes later.

Condra said the Senators are bound and determined to make life interesting in the Eastern Conference during the next five weeks.

“You ask us three weeks ago if we’re going to be out in April and most people are probably saying yes. And now we’re four points back with a winning streak, getting points in a ton of the games,” Condra said. “It’s a crazy game and you never know what can happen here.”

Hutchinson allowed three goals on 17 shots for the Jets and was replaced by Ondrej Pavelec with about eight minutes left in the second period. Pavelec was tested only three times the rest of the game.

Hutchinson came in riding a 5-0-3 streak but wasn’t particularly sharp.

“It’s always tough to get pulled in a game. That’s one part of goaltending that isn’t too much fun, but it happens and I just have to forget about it and be ready for the next game,” Hutchinson said.

The Jets finally beat Hammond at 5:46 of the third period when blue-liner Tyler Myers swooped in and fed a perfect pass to a wide-open Frolik.

Maurice pulled Pavelec for an extra skater with 2:30 left in the game, but the Jets mustered just one shot.

NOTES: Jets All-Star D Dustin Byfuglien suffered an upper-body injury late in the second period and did not return. ... The Jets saluted the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces on Wednesday night, donning limited edition army-style jerseys for warm-ups at MTS Centre. The jerseys will be auctioned online, with proceeds going to military charities. ... Newest Jets LW Lee Stempniak, acquired Sunday from the New York Rangers for LW Carl Klingberg, is suiting up for his seventh NHL club. ... Ottawa, which lost 3-2 in a shootout in Minnesota on Tuesday night, has 13 back-to-back games this season. Winnipeg has just nine, tied with Los Angeles for the fewest in the NHL. ... Senators D Jared Cowen was eligible to return to the lineup against the Wild after serving a three-game suspension for a dangerous hit on Florida LW Jussi Jokinen on Feb. 21. But illness sidelined him the past two nights. ... Ottawa wrapped up a five-game road trip and now heads home for three games at Canadian Tire Centre, beginning with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. The Jets, meanwhile, embark on a four-game road swing that starts Saturday night in Nashville against the Predators.