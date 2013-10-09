Preview: Senators at Kings

(Updated: Editing throughout)

The Ottawa Senators continue their season-opening six-game road trip Wednesday, when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Ottawa began the trek with a 1-0 triumph at Buffalo on Friday and losing 5-4 in a shootout at Toronto the following night. Kyle Turris has recorded a team-high four points and Craig Anderson is sporting a 1.92 goals-against average.

Los Angeles began the campaign by splitting a pair of road games, posting a shootout victory at Minnesota before dropping a 5-3 decision at Winnipeg. The Kings returned home and appeared flat as they suffered a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Los Angeles has scored a total of six goals in its first three contests, with Jeff Carter (two) the only player with more than one.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN East, TVA (Ottawa), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (1-0-1): Ottawa has scored five goals over its first two games, with the top line of captain Jason Spezza, Bobby Ryan and Milan Michalek accounting for just one. After spending the first six seasons of his career in Anaheim, Ryan - who has one assist - was shocked to hear the panic coming from Ottawa as a result of the line’s lack of production. “Two games, I don’t understand why it’s such a panic,” he told the Ottawa Sun. “Two games isn’t a long time. We’re figuring it out.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-2-0): Los Angeles is in danger of losing three games in a row, but it couldn’t have a better opponent against which to halt the slide. The Kings are 11-1-1 all-time at home against the Senators and have won each of the last five meetings. Center Anze Kopitar has 478 career points, one fewer than Jim Fox for eighth place on the franchise list.

OVERTIME

1. Three of the Kings’ six regulation goals this season have been scored in the third period.

2. Senators D Erik Karlsson is the only blue-liner in franchise history to score the game’s only goal on multiple occasions. He accomplished the feat for the second time in his career in Ottawa’s season opener against Buffalo.

3. Ottawa’s lone victory in Los Angeles came on Jan. 11, 2000.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Senators 1