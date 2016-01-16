Preview: Senators at Kings

The Ottawa Senators haven’t fared well outside of Canada’s capital city and a visit to the Staples Center traditionally hasn’t helped in that regard. Outscored by an 11-2 margin in the first two contests of their five-game road trip, the Senators look to rebound on Saturday when they visit the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings.

A lack of offense has plagued Ottawa, which has mustered just two goals to begin its trek and 18 during the team’s last 11 contests overall (3-7-1). While the Senators are struggling to score, the Kings have permitted just 15 tallies during their current 7-1-1 run. Anze Kopitar, who reportedly is close to signing an eight-year, $80 million contract extension, has fueled the offense with three goals and 12 assists during that stretch. The top-line center scored a goal and set up three others in Monday’s 4-2 victory as Los Angeles improved to 14-3-1 in its last 18 home games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, RDS2, WPCW (Ottawa), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (20-18-6): With just two points in his last seven contests, Mike Hoffman will look to rediscover his scoring touch when he faces Los Angeles. The 26-year-old erupted for two goals and an assist and captain Erik Karlsson had one of each in Ottawa’s 5-3 home victory over the Kings on Dec. 14. Karlsson has been held off the scoresheet and registered a minus-2 rating in each contest thus far on the road trip.

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-12-3): Tyler Toffoli netted his team-leading 20th goal versus the Red Wings and also tallied in the first meeting with Ottawa. Bruising Milan Lucic notched two assists in each of those contests and has traditionally fared well against the Senators dating to his days with Atlantic Division-rival Boston (25 points, plus-11 in 39 career encounters). Jonathan Quick, who yielded all five tallies in the initial meeting with Ottawa, has permitted just 11 during a blistering 7-0-1 stretch.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa is just 2-11-1 with one tie all-time in Los Angeles.

2. The Kings are 9-for-29 on the power play over their last nine contests.

3. The Senators are just 2-for-25 with the man advantage in the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Kings 5, Senators 1