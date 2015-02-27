Senators 1, Kings 0: Andrew Hammond posted his second shutout in as many nights as visiting Ottawa ended Los Angeles’ eight-game winning streak.

Rookie Mike Hoffman scored the lone goal of the game for the Senators, who improved to 2-0-0 on their five-game road trip with their season high-tying fourth consecutive victory. Hammond, who blanked Anaheim in the opener of the trek on Wednesday, turned aside 35 shots in his fourth straight start - and fourth overall in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick finished with 27 saves for the Kings, who were attempting to match the franchise record for consecutive wins set from Jan. 21-Feb. 6, 2010. Los Angeles went 0-for-4 on the power play as it also had its five-game home winning streak come to an end.

Neither team was able to officially break through until early in the third, when the Senators used their speed to get on the board. Mika Zibanejad got around Kings defenseman Robyn Regehr on the right wing and chased down a loose puck before making a pass from the faceoff circle to a streaking Hoffman, who beat Quick from the doorstep at 1:40 for his team-leading 21st goal.

Los Angeles found the back of the net several minutes into the second period but was denied the goal due to an early whistle. Justin Williams buried a loose puck in the crease, but the referee had lost sight of it and blew the play dead, waving off the tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hammond preserved the shutout by making a huge pad save on Kings LW Tyler Toffoli from the doorstep during a power play with 58 seconds remaining in the third period. ... Hoffman’s goal ended Quick’s shutout streak at 142 minutes, 44 seconds. ... Los Angeles was blanked for the sixth time this season. ... Newly acquired D Andrej Sekera was in the building but not in the lineup for the Kings.