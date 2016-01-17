Senators sting Kings with third-period comeback

LOS ANGELES -- Facing another loss on the road, the Ottawa Senators rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period against one of the best teams in the NHL to stay close in the playoff race.

For the Los Angeles Kings, it was an uncharacteristic failure in a game that should have extended their comfortable division lead.

Center Mika Zibanejad and right winger Bobby Ryan each had a goal and an assist as the Senators defeated the Kings 5-3 on Saturday.

Ottawa (21-18-6) broke a two-game losing streak and climbed within one point of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Goaltender Craig Anderson stopped 30 shots for the win.

Senators coach Dave Cameron reinforced the importance of the victory. The Senators are among a group of five teams two points behind Montreal Canadiens, the second wild-card team in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s a huge win, especially this time of year,” Cameron said. “We had to stand a barrage in the second period, but we came out and created our own luck in the third.”

Anderson kept the game within distance. His best work came in the second period when he turned aside 17 Los Angeles shots en route to his 200th career win.

“I did not know it was my 200th win until after the game,” Anderson said. “It was an important win for us as it prevents us from going on a long losing streak and keeps us close.”

Los Angeles (27-13-3) maintained its eight-point lead in the Pacific Division.

Earlier in the day, the Kings announced a long-term extension with center Anze Kopitar, but instead of enjoying the good news, they had to answer questions about their third-period collapse.

“The extension is not going to change my mindset,” Kopitar said. “I will still try to be the best I can be and help the team win.”

Kings coach Darryl Sutter was not pleased with the team’s performance.

“We were lucky to be ahead going into the third period. We have been playing sloppy for quite a few games,” Sutter said. “Sometimes, it’s good for a team to get their nose rubbed in it.”

After the Kings re-established a two-goal lead, the Senators rallied with three goals in 5:02 to take the lead. Zibanejad’s ninth goal of the season on the power play at 13:10 in the third period capped the run after Ottawa tied the score at 3 on two goals in a 26-second span.

Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki added an empty-net goal at 19:46 to close out the scoring.

Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his 10th goal of the season at 8:24 after he deflected the puck off Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin’s stick. Ryan registered his 14th goal on an easy tap-in at 8:08.

Los Angeles regained its two-goal margin on right winger Tyler Toffoli’s 21st goal of the season at 3:05 of the third period.

The Kings failed to extend their lead at 14:32 of the second period when Toffoli was stopped on a penalty shot by Anderson. Toffoli was awarded the try as a result of being fouled from behind by Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, but his backhand attempt was poke-checked away.

Ottawa narrowed the margin to 2-1 on right winger Alex Chiasson’s goal at 11:34 of the second period. Chiasson converted a rebound of a shot by right winger Curtis Lazar.

The Kings doubled their lead on center Vincent Lecavalier’s power play goal at 7:48 of the second period. Lecavalier converted a backhand feed by defenseman Christian Ehrhoff for his first goal of the season and first in a Los Angeles uniform.

Los Angeles opened the scoring on center Jeff Carter’s 13th goal of the season at 18:37 of the first period.

With the Kings operating with an extra man because of a delayed penalty, Carter beat Anderson with a wrist shot from a bad angle after he gained possession from Toffoli’s errant slap shot. The goal was Carter’s 100th for the Kings.

NOTES: The Senators scratched D Jared Cowan, D Chris Wideman and LW Max McCormick. ... Ottawa reassigned G Chris Drieger to Binghamton (AHL) on Thursday. ... The Senators continue their season-high five- game trip in San Jose on Monday before traveling cross-county to New Jersey on Thursday. ... The Kings announced an eight-year contract extension for C Anze Kopitar before the game The deal is a reported $80-million deal that culminates at the end of the 2023-24 season. Kopitar, 28, has played 725 regular season games for Los Angeles and has 645 points (230 goals, 415 assists), a plus-62 rating and 194 penalty minutes. ... The Kings scratched D Jamie McBain and C Andy Andreoff.