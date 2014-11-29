Preview: Senators at Lightning

The Ottawa Senators look to rebound from an effort coach Paul MacLean told reporters was “not even close to being acceptable,” when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Senators allowed 46 shots on goal overall and coughed up a lead in the third period of a 3-2 loss at Florida on Friday, dropping to 6-7-4 after a promising 4-1-0 start. It won’t be easy for Ottawa against the Lightning, who lead the league in scoring (3.48) and are coming off two one-goal victories.

The Senators have a blueprint for success after rallying for a 3-2 shootout victory at Tampa Bay on Oct. 11 and should get inspiration as center David Legwand plays his 1,000th NHL game. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will have something to say about that after posting goals in three straight games and collecting seven in his last nine. It’s also possible top-pair defenseman Victor Hedman could return after missing 18 games with a fractured finger.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNET (Ottawa), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (10-8-4): Ottawa’s goaltending has been outstanding most of the season as Craig Anderson sports a .932 save percentage after a dazzling 43-save performance Friday and Robin Lehner boasts a .918 SP. Captain Erik Karlsson leads the Senators with 16 points, but must recover from a minus-3 rating against Florida. Right wing Bobby Ryan, who has five goals, was limited to 11:13 of ice time in Friday’s contest after suffering an apparent hand injury and his status is uncertain.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (15-6-2): General manager Steve Yzerman traded veteran defenseman Eric Brewer to Anaheim for a 2015 third-round draft choice Friday to make room for Hedman’s return to the roster. Young defensemen Andrej Sustr and Mark Barberio have performed well, making Brewer a healthy scratch six times this season, and the deal opens up more cap space for a bigger move later in the season. The Lightning allowed 19 shots on goal in the 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay RW Ryan Callahan has posted five goals and eight points over the last six games.

2. Ottawa C Mika Zibanejad, a former first-round draft pick, has been a healthy scratch the last two contests.

3. Lightning LW Alex Killorn looks to extend a six-game point streak and has scored goals in four of his last five games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Senators 2