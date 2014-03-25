Senators stop Lightning in shootout

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to force overtime, but Ottawa goalkeeper Robin Lehner stopped all three shots in the shootout, giving the Senators a 4-3 win Monday night at Tampa Bay Times Forum.

Senators center Jason Spezza scored the lone goal in the shootout.

“It was nice to get the win. That’s pretty much the feeling,” said Lehner, whose team had lost six in a row. “We really battled hard the first two periods. We’ve been struggling. It’s no secret. It’s nice for the guys to get the win.”

The Lightning rallied back from a 3-1 deficit in the second period, but center Valtteri Filppula, right winger Nikita Kucherov and center Steven Stamkos all had their shootout attempts stopped by Lehner.

Stamkos swatted a puck out of the air for the tying goal in the third period, capping a comeback that gave the Lightning (39-24-9) at least one point for the ninth consecutive game.

Despite inheriting a power play from the final four seconds of regulation, the Lightning couldn’t break the tie in the five-minute overtime period, sending the game to shootout.

“We didn’t play well. There’s no tiptoeing around hat,” Stamkos said. “We could have had two points. We had a power play in overtime, and we have to find a way to convert it. That’s nine in a row with points. They’re not easy to come by this time of year. You always want more.”

Stamkos set the Forum crowd on its feet with a wild power-play goal -- the puck caromed up off the top of the goal, and he choked up and slapped the shot in mid-air from the side of the goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 14:16 left. Initially waved off by the officials, who thought the puck was struck above the crossbar, the goal -- Stamkos’ 21st of the season -- was allowed on review.

Tampa Bay trailed for much of the game.

Ottawa jumped out just four minutes in on defenseman Erik Karlsson’s 20th goal of the season. The Lightning answered 70 seconds later, tying the game on right winger Nikita Kucherov’s ninth goal, his first since Jan. 19.

The Senators, who lost both previous meetings in Tampa this season and a 5-4 game in Ottawa last week, looked to take control in the second with two goals in a span of 44 seconds. Spezza put the Senators ahead with his 19th goal, and then center Kyle Turris made it 3-1 with his 22nd goal.

Again, Tampa Bay clawed back, pulling within a goal late in the second period. Defenseman Victor Hedman fired a shot to the top right corner of the goal from nearly the blue line for his 12th goal of the season with 6:34 left.

Lehner stopped 35 shots in regulation and overtime. Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop finished with 29 saves.

“Ottawa hadn’t won in six. They were desperate,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “For whatever reason, we couldn’t find our legs until halfway through the second period. Once we did we were rolling. Give the kids credit. They battled back. Whatever magic we had in shootout in the beginning of the year has clearly run out.”

The Lightning have two days off but stay home to play host to the New York Islanders on Thursday. Ottawa stays in Florida and plays the Panthers on Tuesday night before returning home for a five-game homestand starting with a visit from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

NOTES: Month by month, the Lightning are extremely consistent. Tampa Bay earned 16 points in October; 17 in November, December and January; and it has 16 in March with three games remaining. Ottawa, meanwhile, is enduring its worst month with a 3-6-2 record. ... Lightning LW Ondrej Palat leads all NHL rookies since Jan. 1 with 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists). He also leads all rookie forwards with a plus-27 rating. ... The Senators came in without a win in their last six games, having allowed a whopping 28 goals in a span that included four losses and two overtime losses. ... One first-period fight resulted in a combined 10 penalty minutes -- Tampa Bay D Radko Gudas got four minutes for roughing, Lightning LW Ryan Malone got two for boarding, and Ottawa RW Chris Neil (roughing) and LW Colin Greening (cross-checking) got two minutes each.