Senators strike down Lightning in shootout

TAMPA, Fla. -- Goaltender Robert Lehner finished with 38 saves and centers Kyle Turris and Mike Zibanejad scored in the shootout to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Zibanejad said he attempted his shootout with his eyes closed.

“I thought I would try something new,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure I hit the puck.”

Zibanejad’s shot went across Lightning goalie Ben Bishop’s save attempt on the glove side.

Right winger Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning in the shootout, but center Steven Stamkos failed to get off a shot.

“Waiting the players out hasn’t always been my thing,” Lehner said. “He lost the puck, so I got a little lucky there. Still I‘m working on my patience and it paid off there.”

Both goalies stood out in a game that featured 74 shots in regulation and plenty of scoring opportunities.

Lehner, making his first start of the season, kept the game close as the Lightning increased the pressure in the second period. He made a stop on a point-blank shot from center Alex Killorn in front of the net and also stopped center Valtteri Filppula on a two-on-one break late in the period. Tampa Bay had an 18-6 shot advantage in the period.

“They just came and came and we seemed to be running around a little bit,” Lehner said. “But that was all them doing things and creating opportunities. Momentum is a big part of this game, and I thought we handled ourselves well when they had it.”

The Lightning carried a 1-0 lead into the third period after defenseman Victor Hedman scored a power-play goal in the first period on an assist from Stamkos.

“We needed to find a way to close out this game,” Stamkos said. “It probably shouldn’t have gone to a shootout and, when you get into one of those, it’s a 50-50 thing. We had a lot of opportunities to close the game out.”

The Senators pulled ahead in the third period with goals from defenseman Erik Karlsson and right winger Mark Stone.

Karlsson took a pass from right winger Alex Chiasson on a two-on-one break and forced Bishop to commit before sending a wrist shot above his glove. Stone gave the Senators a 2-1 lead on a beautiful deke that left Bishop going in the wrong direction.

The Lightning tied the score at 2 on a goal by right winger Brett Connolly after center Brian Boyle battled Senators defenseman Jared Cowen for control of the puck on the boards.

“We did some good things and got the point, but we had the lead in the third period and we needed to lock that down,” Connolly said. “There was a short part of the third that we didn’t play our best and didn’t skate with enough energy.”

Bishop finished with 32 saves. Stamkos’ assist was his first point of the season.

Ottawa outshot the Lightning 13-8 in the first period and had a great chance to win in the final minute of overtime, but Karlsson’s shot bounced off the crossbar.

“I think we played with a lot of energy and we might have been a little pesky,” Senators coach Paul MacLean said. “It was a good recovery from Thursday night.”

NOTES: Both teams used the same lineups from their season-opening games Thursday. ... Lightning coach Jon Cooper said LW Jonathan Drouin (thumb) is close to returning and will be re-evaluated Monday or Tuesday. ... Senators D Erik Karlsson led all defensemen with 18 multi-point games last season. ... Lightning G Ben Bishop played for the Senators from 2011 to 2013. “He did a good job for us,” Senators coach Paul MacLean said. “We knew what he was capable of and all he really needed was an opportunity to play.” ... The Lightning’s power play was responsible for all three of the team’s goals in their 3-2 win over Florida on Thursday. ... This matchup included two of the biggest goalies, as Bishop stands 6 feet 7 and Ottawa’s Robin Lehner is 6-5.