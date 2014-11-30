Lightning strike three times in third period

TAMPA, Fla. -- In 24 games this season, Tampa Bay had trailed after the opening period just once before Saturday night, when the Ottawa Senators struck first and threatened the Lightning’s home dominance at Amalie Arena.

But the Lightning tied the score in the second period and dominated the third, scoring three times and pulling away to a 4-1 win behind goalie Ben Bishop that makes them 10-2-1 at home this season.

“It takes discipline to keep playing your same game when you’re behind,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of his 16-6-2 team. “It’s much easier to do it when you’re winning.”

Cooper liked to see three goals created by players lurking in front of the net -- center Alex Killorn’s go-ahead goal just 76 seconds into the third period was a redirect, as was right winger Nikita Kucherov’s goal for the final score of the night.

Pulling away in the third period was also the Lightning playing for the first time since Wednesday and knowing the Senators took a loss at Florida the night before.

“They’re back-to-back and it’s a 1-1 game, and we talked about it after the second: We need to push here. At some point, they’re going to get tired, and in the end, I think they did,” Cooper said.

Ottawa (10-9-4) scored first on a power-play goal with 1:47 left in the first period as center David Legwand got his third goal and defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Kyle Turris each had their 11th assist. The Senators outshot the Lightning 9-5 in the first period, giving Bishop an early test.

The Lightning were the aggressors in the second period, tying the score with 14:47 left on right winger Ryan Callahan’s 11th goal of the season. Killorn, getting a point for the seventh game in a row, poked a loose puck ahead to center Steven Stamkos, who had a two-on-one breakaway and collected his 13th assist with a cross to Callahan to tie the score.

Tampa Bay held a 12-8 shooting advantage in the second period, shifting momentum to the home team.

The Lightning took their first lead on Killorn’s seventh goal of the season, deftly redirecting a long shot from defenseman Anton Stralman in front of the net to beat Ottawa goalie Robin Lehner.

“The first two periods, we played really good,” Lehner said. “I think we kept battling in the third. Details matter in this game, and they scored three on us. We just opened up a little more in the third, didn’t get the pressure we wanted.”

Tampa Bay added a goal from veteran left winger Brenden Morrow, 35, who took a pass from Craig Paquette behind the net for his first goal with the Lightning -- and the 263rd of his career.

“He’s got a lot of goals in his career,” said Bishop, playing the team that traded him to Tampa two seasons ago. “This is another one, but it’s always nice to get your first one of the year. Maybe he’ll go on a roll now.”

Staked to a two-goal lead and four-minute power play on a double-minor against Ottawa left winger Clarke MacArthur for high-sticking, the Lightning scored again on another redirect: Right winger Nikita Kucherov got his ninth goal on the power play, altering a shot from center Tyler Johnson, who now has 17 assists.

“We’re dried up a little bit,” MacArthur said after his team matched a season low for goals. “We’ve got to create more offense, there’s no question. Five-on-five, we’ve got to create more things.”

The final period was even more in the Lightning’s control, with a 13-5 edge on shots and three goals to break open a close game. Lehner, who has split time with Craig Anderson in the Ottawa net, dropped to 5-4-1.

NOTES: Lightning D Victor Hedman returned to the ice Saturday for the first time in six weeks after missing 18 games with a broken finger. His return allowed the Lightning to trade D Eric Brewer to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round draft pick in 2015. ... The Islanders finish a five-game road trip with a game Tuesday night at the New York Islanders. The Lightning hit the Empire State for their next two, playing Monday night at the New York Rangers and Tuesday at the Buffalo Sabres. ... Healthy scratches for the Lightning were D Mark Barberio, RW J.T. Brown and C Vladislav Namestnikov. Ottawa’s scratches were D Mark Borowiecki, C Zack Smith and RW Bobby Ryan.