Special teams carry Lightning past Senators

TAMPA, Fla. -- Mike Angelidis picked the perfect time to score his first NHL goal since Jan. 24, 2012 and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s much-maligned special teams came through in a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at Amalie Arena.

Angelidis’ second-period goal came during a scrum in front of the Senators’ net. The right winger kept poking at the loose puck, and finally it slipped under goalie Andrew Hammond to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead at 2:45 of the period.

“It was a long time coming but I know you have to take advantage of every opportunity in front of the net,” Angelidis said. “I was just going to the net trying to find pucks so it felt good to have one go in.”

Ottawa (17-12-5) kept the game close with a goal from defenseman Erik Karlsson at 14:26 of the second period, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Related Coverage Preview: Senators at Lightning

However, Tampa Bay (17-14-3) stood tall in the final minutes of the third period. The Lightning killed off a penalty with 5:05 remaining in regulation after forward Vladislav Namestnikov was whistled for high sticking.

“We won the special teams war and we won the game,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Our special teams has cost us some games. We gave up a (shorthanded goal) early and things looked bleak but we scored on a power play and the penalty kill did its job.”

Following the penalty kill, Lightning forwards Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos added empty-net goals to provide the final score.

Stamkos also scored in the first period on a power play. Some nice passing from Namestnikov and right winger Nikita Kucherov set Stamkos up for a one-timer into an open net and a 2-1 lead.

“I expected us to come out strong (Sunday),” Stamkos said. “It was nice for the power play to get a couple of goals. We’ve played well for a good stretch now but we have to continue winning.”

Center Zack Smith gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead in the first period with a short-handed goal just 4:20 into the game. His backhand shot beat Lightning goalie Ben Bishop on the glove side after a pass from right winger Curtis Lazar gave Smith a one-on-one in front of the net.

“I thought the work ethic was there,” Smith said. “We worked our tails off, especially being down a couple of defensemen. We tried to rally but we made too many mistakes and too many turnovers that lead to many of their opportunities.”

Lightning defenseman Nikita Nesterov tied the game a 1-1 on a power play at 5:23 of the opening period.

Hammond, making his second start in the past three games, made 30 saves and fell to 2-2-2 on the season.

“We had plenty of time to get an equalizer but we couldn’t find the back of the net,” Hammond said. “When it gets to 3-2 ... you try everything in your power to keep it at one goal and hope that you’re able to get the one to tie it up. Tonight was one of the night we couldn’t find it.”

Bishop (14-10-2) recorded 23 saves in the victory and improved to 8-0-3 lifetime against Ottawa.

NOTES: Senators D Mark Borowiecki was sent off early in the first period after a check to the head of Lightning C Brian Boyle. Boyle did not return to the game. Lightning D Braydon Coburn quickly went in to fight Borowiecki and was also given a game misconduct. ... Senators D Cody Ceci only skated five shifts before leaving the game in the first period. ... Injured Lightning RW J.T. Brown missed Sunday’s game and is day-to-day moving forward. He joins C Tyler Johnson, C Cedric Paquette, LW Ondrej Palat and LW Jonathan Drouin as players out with injuries. The Lightning recalled C Tanner Richard from their AHL affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y., in a corresponding move. ... Senators G Andrew Hammond made his second start in the past three games after not playing for nearly a month. ... Lightning RW Erik Condra returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 5.