Senators prevail in Boucher's return to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -- Mark Stone helped ensure his coach's return to his first NHL home ended in success.

Stone scored twice and added an assist as Ottawa defeated Tampa Bay 5-2 at Amalie Arena on Thursday in the first game for Senators coach Guy Boucher in Tampa since he was fired toward the end of the 2013 season.

Boucher, who led the Lightning to the 2011 Eastern Conference finals, compiled a 97-79-20 record in two-plus seasons behind the Tampa Bay bench.

Erik Karlsson had three assists, while Kyle Turris and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and assist for Ottawa. Chris Kelly added an empty-net goal.

Senators goalie Mike Condon finished with 19 saves.

"It was great to come back here, an organization that gave me a lot, me and my family," Boucher said. "It was a good day (Wednesday) for me personally and it was a good day (Thursday), but for me, what I take was we really needed to get our game back and we don't give a lot usually. Tonight, we come here against a very offensive team and only give up 21 shots.

"We wanted to get back to our identity, our defensive game and we get offense on top of that. We wanted to play 60 minutes, and we were solid, so that's what makes me happy."

Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who got 25 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay has fallen to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and has just one victory in the past seven games.

"This group has never been through this before, so it's kind of uncharted territory for them," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "A lot of the guys in the room are used to winning a lot, and it tests you a little bit.

"Things have gone so well for so long, and now there is a little bit of a bump in the road ... but right now it's tough for them because every time it seems we take a step forward, we take two back."

For the second consecutive game, Tampa Bay opened the scoring early in the second period.

The Lightning took advantage of an Ottawa turnover. Johnson pressured Curtis Lazar between the circles in the Senators' zone, forcing the puck to Nikita Kucherov, who fed it back to Johnson at the top of the crease. Though Condon stopped Johnson's initial chance, Johnson was there for the rebound and popped the puck in the net for his 16th of the season at 3:39 of the middle period.

But for the second consecutive game, the Lighting sagged after taking the lead, and the Senators took advantage, getting even shortly after the Johnson goal. Zack Smith worked the puck down low and fought off Jason Garrison to get a puck to the front of the net. Stone found the open spot at the crease and was able to tap the puck in at 6:33 to tie the game.

Ottawa took the lead at 11:03 when Turris fired a wrist shot from the left circle that went in off the glove of Vasilevskiy for a power-play goal.

"Early on, I felt like we were getting chances and playing pretty well, they just didn't go in," Johnson said. "They get some chances and they went in."

The Lightning misfired on a power-play chance early in the third. Then, when Ondrej Palat was called for goaltender interference, Ottawa capitalized 30 seconds into the man advantage. Hoffman drilled a one-timer from the center slot off a feed from Turris at 2:53 for a 3-1 lead.

"When our power play gets going like that, it just adds an extra element to help us win hockey games," Stone said.

Point pulled Tampa Bay to within a goal once again when he deflected a Brian Boyle wrist shot from the point and beat Condon five-hole for his second goal in as many games at 7:46. However, Ottawa snatched momentum once again as Stone tipped an Erik Karlsson shot to regain the two-goal lead at 9:22.

Kelly, playing in his 800th career game, scored with 24.4 seconds left and send Boucher to the win column against his original NHL team.

"Whenever you face your old team, I can only imagine that it feels pretty good to beat them," Stone said. "So I'm sure he's feeling pretty happy about it."

NOTES: Ottawa assistant coach Martin Raymond served as an assistant with the Lightning under Guy Boucher from 2010 to 2013. ... Tampa Bay D Andrej Sustr was a healthy scratch for the second time this season. ... Lightning LW Michael Bournival missed his third consecutive game with an undisclosed upper-body injury but took part in the optional morning skate while wearing a no-contact jersey. ... Ottawa G Mike Condon appeared in his 26th consecutive game. ... The Senators scratched G Craig Anderson, RW Chris Neil and D Fredrik Claesson. ... Tampa Bay D Luke Witkowski returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous three games.