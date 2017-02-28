Kucherov's hat trick leads Lightning past Senators

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning refused to play like a team packing it in despite seeing two key players moved out before the trade deadline.

In a playoff-intense showing, the Lightning ran roughshod over the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night at Amalie Arena after seeing Ben Bishop and Brian Boyle traded in a 24-hour span.

Nikita Kucherov had his second career hat trick while notching his fourth four-point game of the season and second in the past three games.

Jonathan Drouin picked up three assists as Tampa Bay improved to 6-1-2 in the past nine games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who assumes the No. 1 goaltending job after Bishop was traded, finished with 39 saves to snap his five-game winless streak that dates to Jan. 24.

"It's been very frustrating, but today was a step," Vasilevskiy said. "I'm just trying to help our team get some points every game. Right now, it's an important stretch for us and I'm not thinking about anything else."

Kyle Turris had the only goal for Ottawa. Mike Condon stopped 29 shots to take the loss as Ottawa finished a four-game trip with a 2-2 mark.

"You always want to play more consistent hockey, but this was going to be a tough one to win tonight," Ottawa forward Mark Stone said. "Obviously, you're coming in on a back-to-back against a fresh team fighting for a playoff spot. It wasn't going to be an easy game. We need to regroup."

The Senators, trying to chase down Montreal for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, got on the board first by taking advantage of an extended five-on-three power play. Turris one-timed a pass from Erik Karlsson for a goal with 13 seconds remaining on the two-man advantage.

The Lightning offense erupted for four goals in the second period, fueled by Kucherov's natural hat trick, all on the power play and all from the same spot on the ice.

Brayden Point pulled Tampa Bay even early in the second when a loose puck popped free to him in the middle of the right circle before he whipped a wrist shot to the top-far shelf just 1:39 into the period.

Kucherov then found his groove from the right circle while on the man advantage. He notched his first goal of the game as the Lightning moved the puck around quickly on the power play before Kucherov finished off the play with a one-timer off a Victor Hedman pass at 6:37.

The power play went to work again later in the period, and the result looked the same, only this time Kucherov one-timed a Drouin pass for his 25th goal of the season to put Tampa Bay up 3-1 at 10:26.

Another late power-play chance netted the same result as Kucherov, once again hanging out at the right circle, one-timed a pass from Drouin past Condon with 15 seconds remaining in the period.

"It's a nice feeling, especially when you realize you are helping your team win," said Kucherov, whose last three-goal game came Oct. 28, 2014, against Arizona. "And at the same time, it's been a while since I record a hat trick last time, so it's special."

Kucherov has five goals and nine points in the past three games and 25 shots on goal in the past four games.

"When he has that shooter's mentality with the gift that he has to put the puck in the back of the net, this is what happens," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Braydon Coburn, who celebrated his 32nd birthday, increased the lead to 5-1 with his third goal of the season at 10:57 of the third period.

"We came out strong. It could have been 2 or 3-0 and their goaltender was outstanding, made the key saves and we needed those goals," Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said of the first period.

"So we missed too many, we took too many penalties and Kucherov had a terrific night. Then after that, by the middle of the second period, there was no juice left."

NOTES: RW Nikita Kucherov scored in his third consecutive game. ... The Lightning claimed C Greg McKegg off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Monday. McKegg did not make it in time for the game and was listed as a healthy scratch. ... Tampa Bay called up RW Adam Erne and C Yanni Gourde from Syracuse of the American Hockey League before the game. Erne was in the lineup, but Gourde was scratched. ... New Lightning G Peter Budaj dressed as the backup wearing No. 31. ... Ottawa scratched C Curtis Lazar (upper body), D Fredrik Claesson and newly acquired LW Alex Burrows. ... Senators RW Kyle Turris reached 300 career points. ... D Mark Borowiecki appeared in his 200th career game.