Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs

After posting back-to-back road wins, the Toronto Maple Leafs open their home slate against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Toronto received strong performances from both of its young goaltenders in its first two games, with Jonathan Bernier stopping 31 shots against the Philadelphia Flyers after James Reimer made 34 saves against the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs have not announced who will start against Ottawa, but if they continue to allow over 30 shots per game, carrying two starting goaltenders seems like a good idea.

Ottawa opened its season in fine fashion in Buffalo on Friday, with goaltender Craig Anderson making 31 saves for his 23rd career shutout in a 1-0 victory. Defenseman Erik Karlsson scored the only goal with 1:35 remaining in the third period as the Senators peppered netminder Ryan Miller with 46 shots - including 23 in the opening 20 minutes. Ottawa could be tired as it plays the second game in as many nights, but the provincial rivalry should provide enough adrenaline for a heated contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE SENATORS (1-0-0): Anderson had three shutouts in an injury-shortened 2012-13 campaign, when he posted a 1.64 goals-against average and .941 save percentage. The veteran netminder will need to remain healthy this season if Ottawa is unable to improve on its offense, which only scored 116 goals last season - the fewest of any playoff team. Former Maple Leaf Clarke MacArthur assisted on Karlsson’s goal for this first point with the Senators. MacArthur played three seasons with Toronto before joining Ottawa on a two-year deal worth $3.25 million per season.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (2-0-0): Dave Bolland will make his home debut after scoring twice against Philadelphia. Bolland, who is from the west Toronto community of Etobicoke, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks and has gelled well on a third line with fellow newcomers Mason Raymond and Troy Bodie. Defenseman Cody Franson has two assists after ending a long contract battle by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $2 million last week.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto D Mark Fraser will miss three-to-four weeks with a knee injury suffered against the Flyers. His absence may lead to the NHL debut of 2012 first-round pick Morgan Rielly, who watched the first two games from the press box.

2. The Senators and Maple Leafs have combined for 29 fights in 23 meetings over the last four seasons.

3. Ottawa struggled on the road last season, finishing 10-11-3 in the regular season.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 3