Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs attempt to finish their homestand with a perfect record when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Toronto edged Tampa Bay in the opener of its three-game stretch at home on Tuesday before posting a 6-3 victory over Florida two nights later. The Maple Leafs, who have won five straight at home, spotted the Panthers a 2-0 lead before reeling off five straight goals en route to improving to 8-1-1 in their last 10 overall contests.

Ottawa begins a three-game road trip having also won its last two contests. The Senators wrapped up a 2-1-1 trek with a one-goal triumph at Columbus on Tuesday and returned home to record a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay 48 hours later. Toronto won its first two meetings with Ottawa this season, registering shootout wins both at home and on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE SENATORS (24-20-10): Ottawa likely will begin its road trip without right wing Mark Stone (undisclosed) and defenseman Chris Phillips (lower body). Stone is expected to travel with the team while Phillips may stay home. “At this point, I don’t expect him to play in Toronto,” coach Paul MacLean said after Thursday’s win. “He might come on the trip, if that’s the way he feels, but we’ll see how it goes.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (29-21-6): Toronto parted ways with Mark Fraser on Friday, trading the defenseman to Edmonton for right wing Cameron Abney and the rights to left wing Teemu Hartikainen. Fraser notched one assist in 19 games this season and has not scored a goal since 2009-10 while with New Jersey. Abney has yet to make his NHL debut while Hartikainen recorded six tallies and seven assists in 52 games with the Oilers over the last three campaigns.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs LW James van Riemsdyk has registered 22 goals, 21 assists and 43 points this season - all career highs.

2. Like van Riemsdyk, Ottawa C Kyle Turris has set career highs this campaign with 18 tallies, 24 assists and 42 points. Van Riemsdyk was drafted second overall by Philadelphia in 2007 and Turris was taken by Phoenix with the very next pick.

3. Toronto C Nazem Kadri has recorded two goals and five assists during his four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2