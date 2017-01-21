Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs

The Ottawa Senators have rebounded from a four-game skid by ripping off four victories in their last five games. The lone defeat in the hot stretch for the Senators was a 5-2 setback to provincial rival Toronto last weekend, a loss the Senators have a chance to avenge when they pay a visit to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

“We’re going to be extremely hungry,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. “Toronto’s very hot ... and we’re going into their barn, hostile territory, but I think that’s what’s exciting. We’re looking forward to it.” The Senators are looking to complete a perfect three-game road trip after impressive victories at St. Louis (6-4) and Columbus (2-0). The Maple Leafs had their own three-game winning streak halted in a 5-2 home loss to the New York Rangers, but they are 9-2-1 over their past 12 contests. Toronto snapped a five-game losing streak in the series last weekend, including Ottawa's 5-4 overtime win on Oct. 12.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, City, TVAS2

ABOUT THE SENATORS (24-15-4): Ottawa received a lift with the news that netminder Craig Anderson, away from the team to care for his wife while she receives treatment for cancer, will return late this month or in early February. Yet that was dimmed by the announcement that forward Clarke MacArthur (concussion), sidelined since October 2015, will not return this season. “Clarke is devastated by this news,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion, noting that doctors were in agreement that MacArthur should not play.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-14-8): Toronto had a rocky performance in its first game without injured defenseman Morgan Rielly, but coach Mike Babcock downplayed his absence after the Rangers unleashed 41 shots on goal. Rielly will sit out Saturday's game and remains day-to-day, but the Maple Leafs could receive a boost with the possible return of blue-linder Martin Marincin, who has been out since Dec. 10. "He's a good player, but he's got to play well," Babcock said. "We've got to be better than we were last night."

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri has 11 goals in 21 games versus Ottawa, including a pair in last weekend's victory.

2. Senators C Kyle Turris has scored four times in his last seven games and has 10 goals in 23 meetings with Toronto.

3. The Maple Leafs are 10-for-21 on the power play in the past seven contests.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 3