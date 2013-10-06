(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Maple Leafs 5, Senators 4 (SO): Mason Raymond and Tyler Bozak scored in the shootout and Jonathan Bernier was perfect in relief to lift Toronto to a win in its home opener.

Raymond, who scored on a controversial spin move in the shootout, had a goal and two assists in regulation. The Maple Leafs also received goals from Joffrey Lupul, James van Riemsdyk and Nazem Kadri. Reimer was replaced by Bernier after allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Kyle Turris had a goal and two assists, defenseman Jared Cowen scored and set up a tally and Cory Conacher and captain Jason Spezza also scored for Ottawa. Craig Anderson stopped 38 shots one night after shutting out the Buffalo Sabres but couldn’t stop Bozak’s shot in the second round of the shootout.

Cowen and Spezza scored 15 seconds apart midway through the second period to chase Reimer, but Bernier stopped all 14 shots he faced in regulation while Lupul and van Riemsdyk tallied to send the game to overtime. Cowen was called for hooking Dave Bolland on a partial breakaway to give the Maple Leafs a power play for the final 41 seconds of the extra session.

Raymond opened the scoring 4:21 into the game, converting a nice pass from Bolland. Turris and Conacher scored 2:54 apart to give Ottawa the lead, but Kadri tied the game at 2-2 on a power play with 2:27 left in the first period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto D Morgan Rielly made his NHL debut, finishing minus-3 with four shots, two blocked shots and one hit in 19:07 of ice time. … Senators D Erik Karlsson was held without a point in a game-high 27:13. … Toronto was 0-5 in shootouts last season.