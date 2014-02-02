Maple Leafs 6, Senators 3: Phil Kessel completed his fifth career hat trick with 5:58 remaining in the third period to snap a tie as host Toronto concluded a perfect three-game homestand.

Tyler Bozak and Nazem Kadri each recorded a goal and an assist while Joffrey Lupul also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won six straight at home. Kessel added an assist, James van Riemsdyk notched two and Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves as Toronto improved to 3-0-0 against Ottawa this season and 9-1-1 in its last 11 overall contests.

Chris Neil registered two goals and an assist while Colin Greening added one of each for the Senators, who had won two straight. Craig Anderson turned aside 30 shots.

Ottawa opened the scoring with 53 seconds remaining in the first period as Neil carried the puck over the blue line and beat Bernier from the top of the slot. The enforcer set up Greening with a cross-slot pass during a 2-on-1 rush at 6:46 of the second for a 2-0 lead, but Kessel and Lupul scored 98 seconds apart later in the session to forge a tie.

Kessel beat a screened Anderson from the top of the left faceoff circle during a power play at 7:34 of the third to put Toronto ahead before Neil knotted the contest 92 seconds later by knocking the puck past Bernier from the doorstep. Kessel would not be denied, however, as he converted a quick pass from behind the net by van Riemsdyk, who had intercepted a bank pass by Ottawa defenseman Eric Gryba.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Neil’s two-goal performance was the fourth of his career and first since March 17, 2011 against New Jersey. He was awarded his second tally after the play was reviewed during a television timeout. ... Kessel has reached the 30-goal plateau for the fifth time in eight NHL seasons. ... Kadri avoided punishment - for the time being - for a questionable hit from behind on Ottawa D Cody Ceci just before he set up Lupul for his goal at 13:01 of the second period. Kadri knocked Ceci into the boards behind the net, drawing the ire of the Senators, and was not penalized but still could receive discipline should the league review the hit. ... Kadri has collected three goals and six assists during his five-game point streak. ... Toronto C Greg McKegg registered one shot over 3:43 of ice time in his NHL debut.