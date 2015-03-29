Maple Leafs 4, Senators 3 (OT): Tyler Bozak completed his first career hat trick with 84 seconds remaining in the third period and assisted on defenseman Eric Brewer’s goal at 3:17 of overtime as host Toronto halted its seven-game slide.

After Bozak’s shot hit the right post, Brewer fired the puck into a vacant net during a scramble in the low slot to give the Maple Leafs their first victory since topping Buffalo in a shootout on March 11. James van Riemsdyk and Phil Kessel each collected three assists while James Reimer made 22 saves for Toronto, which improved to 1-2-0 on its four-game homestand.

Kyle Turris recorded a goal and an assist while Mark Stone and rookie Curtis Lazar also scored for the Senators, who fell one point behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Craig Anderson turned aside 27 shots as Ottawa had its four-game road winning streak snapped but extended its point run away from home to 10 contests (8-0-2).

After a scoreless first period, Ottawa got on the board 4:25 into the second as Clarke MacArthur made a pass from the left faceoff circle to Stone, who fired the puck inside the left post from the slot. Lazar doubled the lead 94 seconds later, when his shot from the slot knuckled its way past Reimer.

Bozak halved the deficit for Toronto at 4:13 of the third, tapping in van Riemsdyk’s pass from the right circle to reach the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Turris restored the two-goal lead during a power play at the 9 1/2-minute mark, but Bozak converted a man-advantage chance two minutes later and finished his three-goal performance with 1:24 remaining to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto C Joakim Lindstrom squandered a chance to open the scoring as he was denied by Anderson midway through the first period on a penalty shot, which he received after being tripped on a breakaway by Ottawa D Patrick Wiercioch. ... The Senators have lost in regulation only three times in their last 23 contests (17-3-3). ... Toronto has not posted a regulation victory since edging Florida 3-2 on March 3. ... Ottawa fell to 0-1-1 after registering a season-high seven-game winning streak.