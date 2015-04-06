Maple Leafs spoil Senators in shootout

TORONTO -- The Ottawa Senators let one game slip away on Sunday, losing 3-2 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. They cannot afford to let it happen again with three games left in the season and a playoff spot at stake.

“I don’t think we really came up to the potential we that we needed tonight to win the game,” said Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, who scored his 21st goal of the season. “It’s very unfortunate but at the same time we still did a lot of good things. We still have three more games to go and we’re feeling good about ourselves.”

The Senators picked up one point from the game and have 93 on the season.

They are two points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings, who are at 95 points each, as they vie for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Their key to the season could come Tuesday when they play the Penguins in Ottawa.

“We’re playing pretty well right now and Pittsburgh’s lineup speaks for itself,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said. “It’s going to be a dandy.”

“They’re a team that’s in a similar position to us, they’re fighting to stay in the playoffs and we’re trying to get in there,” said Senators goaltender Andrew Hammond, who made 36 saves. “They’re a team that we’re trying to pass. It’s not too much of a challenge other than they have probably two of the best players in the world. Other than that it’s another game where we’re playing a good team and we’re going to have to be at our best.”

Maple Leafs center Peter Holland scored the deciding goal in a shootout that took seven rounds to snap Ottawa’s three-game win streak. He had missed the 10 previous games with a lower-body injury and also set up a goal on Sunday.

Each team had a goal from the previous six rounds.

“He stepped right in and played hard right off the bat and that’s not easy after being out for as long as he was,” Maple Leaf coach Peter Horachek said of Holland.

Left wingers Joffrey Lupul and James van Riemsdyk scored in regulation time for the Maple Leafs (30-43-7).

“It’s always fun, it’s a rivalry game,” van Riemsdyk said. “They’re playing for a playoff spot here and so we’re trying to make it hard on them and the situation we’re in we’re trying to play a little bit of a spoiler.”

Right winger Mark Stone scored the other regulation goal for the Senators (40-26-13), who were playing their fourth consecutive game that was decided in overtime or a shootout.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 43 shots in the Maple Leafs goal.

“We’re clawed, we’re clawed but we’re still alive,” Cameron said. “We’ve been must-win for six weeks now, so that’s nothing new for us. We didn’t have a very good first period but we were good from that point on.”

The Senators tied the game for the second time when Stone scored his 22nd goal of the season from the high slot at 1:09 of the third period. Maple Leafs winger Richard Panik was serving a holding penalty picked up with 19.2 seconds left in the second period.

Lupul put the Maple Leafs into the lead at 3:10 of the first period when he pulled the puck around Hammond for his 10th goal of the season. Defenseman Eric Brewer sent the puck to the front of the net to set up Lupul’s first goal since Dec. 29.

The Senators tied the game at 7:15 of the second period on a power play when Karlsson knocked in a rebound from the right of the net for his 21st goal of the season.

The Maple Leafs regained the lead at 12:42 when van Riemsdyk scored from the low slot for his 27th goal of the season, converting a pass Holland. Brewer picked up his second assist of the game. Toronto right winger Richard Panik and Ottawa center Zack Smith were serving roughing penalties when the goal was scored.

“It’s a must-win from here on out,” Senators defenseman Marc Methot said. “They all are. This isn’t something we’re not used to. We’ve been playing extreme pressure games now for at least the past couple of weeks.”

NOTES: The Senators play their final home game of the season Tuesday against Pittsburgh. They finish with road games against the New York Rangers (Thursday) and Philadelphia Flyers (Saturday). ... The Senators are 22-13-5 through 40 home games. Last season, they were 18-17-6 in 41 home games. ... Toronto C Peter Holland (lower-body injury) returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the 10 previous games. ... Maple Leafs C Trevor Smith (upper-body injury) left Saturday’s shootout loss to the Boston Bruins and did not play Sunday. ... The Maple Leafs play a road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, then conclude the season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.