Phaneuf help Senators win in return to Toronto

TORONTO -- Dion Phaneuf played his first game back at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night since the Toronto Maple Leafs traded him to the Ottawa Senators almost a month ago and there was the question of whether the crowd would jeer or cheer.

It turned into a little bit of both.

The former Maple Leafs captain heard a smattering of boos when he started the game on the first defensive pairing, but the crowd of 19,339 gradually warmed up to him with applause. It reached a crescendo during a stoppage in play at 6:03 of the first period, during which a video montage of his time with Toronto was featured on the scoreboard high above the ice.

“I feel a lot better now than I did before,” he said after the game, which the Senators won 3-2, scoring two goals in the third period to increase their record to 31-28-7 and still give them a shot at the playoffs.

Center Zack Smith scored the game-winner at 17:45 of the third period on a backhand that dribbled by Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier. Bobby Ryan, who scored the opening goal of the game in the first period, and Marc Methot also had goals for the Senators.

Rookies William Nylander, who scored his first goal with the Maple Leafs and first in the National Hockey League, and Nikita Soshnikov had Toronto’s markers. The Maple Leafs, which have the worst record in the NHL, fell to 21-33-10.

Phaneuf captained the Leafs for six of his seven seasons with Toronto, often portrayed as a polarizing figure. The fact the Leafs annually faltered during his time with Toronto, combined with his stony personality, made him the object of criticism from fans and the media.

“I just want to thank the fans for what they did. It meant a lot to me,” he said. “That was some good closure. It was real classy by them and I can’t thank them enough.”

Following the tribute, which had an emotional effect on Phaneuf, he waved a glove as a way of saying thanks.

“I played it off (at the morning skate),” he said. “I wanted it to be about our team. It was a big game for us. Tonight I’ll remember forever. For me, it’s a good way to go out. They’re going to have a real good team. I can’t say enough good things about my time in Toronto. I wish my (ex)-teammates and everyone over there all the best, except against us.”

Less than a minute and a half following the tribute, Phaneuf engaged in a fight with Leafs center Colin Greening, one of the players Toronto acquired in the trade.

“It’s still allowed in the game,” Phaneuf said with a smile. “There’s not much more to say. It was a pretty good fight. He’s a big guy and I thought we both threw some good ones. I had to get into it some way. I figured that was a way.”

Smith said his team was able to grind it out in the third period to score twice, including his goal. He praised Phaneuf for what he’s done to help the Senators.

“From Day One, he took guys under his wing, and to come into a locker room can be an intimidating thing, and for him to step right in and be a veteran presence for us and help out some of the younger guys, it’s been huge,” Smith said.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock was more focused on what his team did than what Phaneuf did.

“For Willy (Nylander), it’s got to be a relief,” he said. “He’s got a lot of work to do, but obviously he’s got a skill set, so that’s positive,” Babcock said. “Sochnikov has been really good. He’s physical, hard. He’s been on the puck. He just thinks it’s his spot to play, so I think he’s been real effective.”

Greening, who has played effectively for the Leafs after basically losing his place in the Senators’ lineup, praised his former team.

“Give Ottawa a lot of credit,” he said. “They really pressed in the third. That tying goal was very odd. It was just kind of lucky. You’re two minutes away from at least getting a point and giving yourself a shot to win in overtime. So it’s pretty frustrating.”

Nylander, drafted eighth overall by the Leafs in 2014, scored at 9:27 of the first releasing a wrist shot from between the circles, beating Senators goalie Andrew Hammond on the short side.

Nylander, who starred for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, was playing in his fourth game since called up by the parent club. He hadn’t registered a point but had come close.

NOTES: D Dion Phaneuf became the sixth former Maple Leafs captain to play in Toronto for the first time since they were either traded or left the team after their contract expired. The others were Mats Sundin, Doug Gilmour, Wendel Clark, Darryl Sittler and Dave Keon. ... The Maple Leafs entered the game last in the league in power-play efficiency and 20th in the penalty kill. ... Ottawa’s power play ranked 18th and it was 29th in the penalty kill. ... The Leafs are in the midst of a four-game homestand. They play Buffalo on Monday night and the New York Islanders on Wednesday night. ... Toronto entered the game with an all-time 49-45-3-9 record against the Senators, including 27-18-2-6 at home. ... Injured Senators included: G Craig Anderson (leg), D Chris Philips (knee), D Mark Borowiecki (knee), LW Clarke McArthur (concussion) and C Kyle Turris (ankle). G Chris Driedger dressed in his second game since being recalled from Binghamton of the AHL. ... The Leafs injured players included: D Jared Cowen (hip), LW James Van Riemsdyk (foot), LW Joffrey Lupul (sports hernia), LW Milan Michalek (finger), RW P.A. Parenteau (upper body) and C Byron Froese (upper body).