Pyatt scores shootout winner as Senators beat Leafs

TORONTO -- Guy Boucher does not watch shootouts.

The Ottawa Senators coach does not like them because he feels that it is a team game and he believes in letting the shooters do their own thing.

He would have liked what he saw Saturday night.

Tom Pyatt scored the decisive goal in the fourth round of the shootout and the Senators completed a comeback, 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boucher said he did not need to see it to believe it. "It's pretty easy when the boys start screaming on the bench," he said. "You get your reaction pretty quick, it's the fans or it's the players."

It was a gritty effort by the Senators, who won all three games on their road trip.

The Maple Leafs had taken a 2-1 lead on a goal by Matt Martin in the third period, but Mike Hoffman tied it on a power play with 1:11 to play in the third.

Bobby Ryan also scored in the shootout for Ottawa and Mitch Marner scored Toronto's only shootout goal.

Pyatt, who has six goals this season, is a role player and not an obvious choice for a shootout. This was his first in the NHL. He did go 4-for-4 in a practice shootout round recently.

"I've been delaying it and delaying it, he's been our best in practice," Boucher said. "I had him in my mind since the beginning of the year. The goalie coach kept telling me he's the best and I said I know, I know.

"I'm not smart because I could have done it before. You don't tend to send those guys, you've got big names that you want to throw out there. ...(but) it's not about that, it's whoever is the best at the shootout. Your best hockey players might not be your best shootout guy."

Bozak also scored in regulation for the Maple Leafs (21-14-9), who have lost two in a row.

Ryan also scored in regulation for the Senators (25-15-4), who lead the season series 2-1 over the Maple Leafs.

Mike Condon, making his 12th straight start in goal for Ottawa, stopped 31 shots. He has appeared in 21 consecutive games.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

"I was a little nervous," Pyatt said of his shootout attempt. "I tried to stay calm and go down there with some poise. To get your name called is special."

"I thought we played good, I had no problem," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "I didn't like our first period; we took three penalties all for sticks. All penalties, all stick fouls, all for no reason. Put your stick down on the puck.

"I thought they were way heavier on their sticks in the first period than we were and more competitive. I thought once we got through the first period, we were a much better hockey club and played pretty good."

Ryan notched his 10th goal of the season, deflecting a blast from the point by Marc Methot at 14:02 of the first period to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

Bozak scored his 12th goal of the season after being set up in the slot on a power play by James van Riemsdyk to tie the game at 7:31 of the second period. Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf was serving a slashing penalty.

The Maple Leafs went on the power play at 14:28 of the second when Ryan was given a double minor for high sticking.

Ottawa killed off the penalty to maintain the tie entering the third period.

"That was huge," Boucher said.

Martin put the Maple Leafs into a 2-1 lead with his fourth goal of the season at 7:01 of the third on a tip-in on a play set up by Nazem Kadri.

The Senators went on the power play at 17:13 of the third when Martin Marincin was called for delay of game and tied the game at 18:49 on the Hoffman's 15th goal of the season.

"We stayed with it," Senators captain Erik Karlsson said. "It took us 58 minutes to get the equalizer but at the end of the day... it was a well-earned win."

"It's obviously a tough way to go down but, like I've said many times, you can't get too high when you win a shootout, you can't get too low (when you lose a shootout)," Kadri said. "I think we played pretty steady throughout the whole game, we've just got a couple of things we need to tweak, but obviously getting in the shootout it's almost like going to the judge. It's a bit of a tough way to lose but nothing you can do about it."

NOTES: Toronto D Morgan Rielly (lower body injury) missed his second consecutive game Saturday after being injured in the first period Tuesday. He is listed as day to day. ... Maple Leafs D Martin Marincin (lower body) returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 10. He missed 18 games with the injury. ... Senators LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion) was ruled out for the rest of the season, the club announced Friday. He suffered his fourth concussion in 18 months on Sept. 25 during training camp. ... The Maple Leafs and Senators will play again on Feb. 18 at the Air Canada Centre. ... The Maple Leafs end a four-game homestand Monday with a game against the Calgary Flames. ... The Senators will return home Sunday to play the Columbus Blue Jackets.