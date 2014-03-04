Preview: Senators at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers remain in search of the first win on their five-game homestand when they welcome the Ottawa Senators to Rexall Place on Tuesday. Edmonton has totaled one goal over the first two games of the lengthy stretch at home, dropping a 2-1 overtime decision to Calgary two days after being blanked by Minnesota on Thursday. The Oilers are winless in their last three overall contests (0-1-2) but have earned at least one point in four of their last five (2-1-2).

Ottawa is coming off a 4-2 victory over Vancouver in the Heritage Classic at BC Place on Sunday that halted a two-game skid during which it was outscored 13-3. The Senators fell behind the Canucks 2-0 before reeling off four unanswered goals, including the tiebreaker by defenseman Cody Ceci midway through the second period. Edmonton posted a 3-1 triumph at Ottawa on Oct. 19 as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals and set up the other.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TVA, RSN East (Ottawa), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (27-23-11): Erik Karlsson scored a goal Sunday, giving him three tallies and five points in his last five games. The 2012 Norris Trophy winner also excelled at the Sochi Games, helping Sweden claim the silver medal as he tied Toronto’s Phil Kessel of the United States for the Olympic lead with eight points and was named Best Defenseman of the tournament. Clarke MacArthur broke out of a slump Sunday with a goal and an assist after going nine games without a tally and six without a point.

ABOUT THE OILERS (20-34-8): Ben Scrivens will call Edmonton home for a while after signing a two-year contract extension reportedly worth just over $2 million per season. Acquired from Los Angeles on Jan. 15, the 27-year-old is 3-4-0 with one shutout and a .940 save percentage in seven games with the Oilers. “I really don’t know if I would have been able to get a better opportunity to establish myself as a go-to guy (than) here,” said Scrivens, who was slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton RW Ales Hemsky enters Tuesday looking to snap a seven-game point drought.

2. Scrivens set an NHL record for most saves in a regular-season shutout and the franchise mark for most stops when he made 59 in a 3-0 triumph over San Jose on Jan. 29.

3. Ottawa D Chris Phillips could be on the move by Wednesday’s trade deadline as he reportedly was offered a one-year contract but is seeking a two-year deal.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Senators 2