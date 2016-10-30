Preview: Senators at Oilers

(Updated: UPDATES finals two sentences in 2nd graph RECASTS OVERTIME No. 1)

The Edmonton Oilers own the best record in the Western Conference and a five-game winning streak as they host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, and there's more to their fast start than young superstar Connor McDavid. While the 19-year-old captain blasted out of the gate with five goals and seven assists in the first eight games, it is offseason veteran acquisitions such as power forward Milan Lucic and defenseman Kris Russell that could really help Edmonton turn the corner.

“Wanting to turn the page of the last six, seven, eight years. Having that want to change is more than anything,'' Lucic, who signed a seven-year, $42 million contract during the offseason, told the Vancouver Sun. "It’s easy to say to do it, but to exactly commit yourself to doing it is something I’ve seen around here that’s pretty special to be a part of.'' The Oilers haven't reached the playoffs since 2005-06 when they lost in the Stanley Cup Finals to Carolina, despite having four No. 1 overall draft picks since, and haven't won more than 32 games the last seven seasons. Ottawa is off to an encouraging start with four wins in seven games despite a 5-2 loss in Calgary on Friday, but faces a goaltending crisis after backup Andrew Hammond suffered a lower-body injury against the Flames and is expected to miss a week. No. 1 Craig Anderson returned to the team Saturday after being given a leave of absence to be with his wife, who is battling cancer.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN5, RDS (Ottawa), Sportsnet Oilers (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (4-3-0): Ottawa is receiving solid play up front from Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel, who each boast four goals, while Bobby Ryan, Zack Smith and newcomer Tom Pyatt have added two apiece. Defenseman Erik Karlsson remains a strong offensive presence with three goals and a team-leading eight points while averaging a team-most 25:54 minutes. Veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf is off to a slow start with one assist and is a team-worst minus-7 rating.

ABOUT THE OILERS (7-1-0): McDavid's 12 points, including a breakaway goal in Edmonton's 2-0 victory over Vancouver on Friday, led the league entering Saturday and Edmonton was also tied for the NHL lead with 29 goals as Lucic owns four. The Oilers boast nine players with two or more goals with right wings Jordan Eberle and Tyler Pitlick, and left wing Benoit Pouliot recording three apiece. Cam Talbot, who started 53 games last season and matched a career high with 21 victories, has started every game in goal this season and boasts a .934 save percentage with two shutouts.

OVERTIME

1. The Senators called up G Matt O'Connor from Binghamton of the AHL and will also carry G Chris Driedger because of Anderson's situation.

2. Russell (three assists) is a plus-7 while D Adam Larsson, acquired from New Jersey for 2010 No. 1 pick Taylor Hall, has two assists and is a plus-5.

3. Ottawa have won seven of its last eight trips to Edmonton after a 4-1 victory last season featured Smith and RW Mark Stone recording a goal and assist apiece.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Senators 2