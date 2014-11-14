Hoffman’s OT goal rescues Senators

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Ottawa Senators seemingly had Thursday’s game won in the first period, so they were shocked they needed an overtime goal to get the two points.

After cruising to a 3-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes, the Senators sat back and watched the Edmonton Oilers storm back to very nearly steal it away.

However, center Mike Hoffman’s second goal of the game, at 2:39 of the extra period, helped Ottawa avert a complete meltdown at Rexall Place.

“We didn’t want to let them back in, but we made a couple of mistakes that resulted in that,” Ottawa center Curtis Lazar said. “Credit to them for pushing, but we weren’t going to let that one slip away in overtime. The last couple games we went to overtime we (lost). It was a great shot by Hoffman.”

Right through Edmonton’s heart.

“It’s good that we didn’t just throw in the towel and say they can just have this one,” Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “We battled back hard against Nashville (on Tuesday), and we did the same tonight, but those things can’t happen. We can’t go out there and get down three. We have to go out there, especially at home, and build off the lead right off the start.”

While Ottawa (8-4-4) picked up some more points on the road, the Oilers (6-9-2) also picked up where they left off in their previous game, but not in a good way.

After being outshot 17-6 and falling behind 3-0 in the first period at Nashville, the Oilers stumbled early again Thursday. They were outshot 17-7 and again fell behind 3-0.

The Senators went right to work, making it 1-0 at 3:34 of the first period when Hoffman’s long wrist shot through traffic eluded Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens (26 saves).

Ottawa made it 2-0 at 12:51 when right winger Alex Chiasson deflected a point shot from defenseman Chris Phillips. The Senators went up 3-0 when left winger Milan Michalek scored on a beautiful passing play at 15:41.

It was the third time in six games the Oilers trailed 3-0.

“We just haven’t been ready to play,” Edmonton defenseman Jeff Petry said. “We have to try and figure out what needs to change.”

Edmonton closed it to 3-1 on a power-play goal from rookie center Leon Draisaitl late in the second period, then came back hard in the third, with right winger Jordan Eberle slicing the margin to 3-2 at 9:35 and Petry shocking the entire building by tying it at 13:45. Petry scored his first goal of the season.

“We came out of the gate strong and had a good lead, but then we just sort of sat on it,” said Senators goalie Craig Anderson, who made 34 saves. “We didn’t keep the pressure up, and we let them back into the game. Before you know it, we were on our heels.”

However, they regained their footing when it mattered.

“At the end of the day, we found a way to win a game on the road,” Ottawa coach Paul MacLean said. “It was a great effort by the team. You don’t make up ground or get ahead in this league by getting one point. You have to do it by twos. We have to make sure that we take our wins when we can get them.”

Edmonton’s first game back at home after a five-game road trip resulted in its 11th loss in 17 games.

“There’s not much to say,” left winger David Perron said. “I think everyone knows when you come back from a long trip like that, with the time change and getting in at 4 a.m. a couple of days ago, but at the end of the day every team goes through it and it’s not an excuse.”

NOTES: With 12 goals from RW Mark Stone and LW Mike Hoffman, the Senators have more goals scored by rookies than any other NHL team. ... Senators rookie C Curtis Lazar made his first NHL visit back to Edmonton, where he played all of his Junior hockey and won a Canadian Junior Hockey League Memorial cup last year. ... All of Edmonton’s wins this season have come against the East. They remain winless against Western Conference teams this season (0-7-2). ... Senators G Craig Anderson has the best save percentage in the NHL (.944). ... Oilers LW Taylor Hall missed his sixth consecutive game with a knee injury. He hopes to be back by the weekend. ... Oilers RW Nail Yakupov took a few stitches on the back of his wrist Tuesday in Nashville after a dangerous run-in with a skate blade, but he didn’t miss a game.