Preview: Senators at Panthers

The Florida Panthers make their third attempt to get into the win column when they host the Ottawa Senators on Monday. After beginning the season with an overtime loss at Tampa Bay, the Panthers were trounced in their home opener on Saturday as they dropped a 5-1 decision to New Jersey. Derek MacKenzie provided Florida’s offense, converting a power-play opportunity after the club already had fallen into a 5-0 hole.

Roberto Luongo had a night to forget, allowing all five goals on only 14 shots. Ottawa looks to build its first winning streak of the season after posting a 3-2 shootout triumph at Tampa Bay on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad scored the decisive goal in the third round of the bonus format as the Senators pulled even at 1-1-0 on their season-opening three-game road trip.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN5, RDS1 (Ottawa), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE SENATORS (1-1-0): Ottawa has scored two goals in each of its first two games, with Kyle Turris and Alex Chiasson leading the club with two points apiece (one goal, one assist). The Senators are 1-for-8 on the power play, with Chiasson netting the tally. Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the team with seven shots on goal, one of which found its way into the net Saturday.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (0-1-1): Amazingly, Florida has given up five power-play goals on 12 opportunities and doesn’t rank last in the NHL. In fact, four teams have a worse percentage than the Panthers’ 58.3 mark, with Calgary and Pittsburgh also yielding a league-high five man-advantage tallies. MacKenzie’s goal on Saturday is Florida’s lone tally with the man advantage in 10 chances.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa G Craig Anderson owns a 10-2-1 career record against Florida.

2. Luongo is riding a 10-game winning streak versus the Senators.

3. The Panthers begin a four-game road trip Friday in Buffalo, while Ottawa starts its four-game homestand a day earlier against Colorado.

PREDICTION: Panthers 3, Senators 2